Sheriff's office: Arkansas father charged with murder in infant's death

A 30-year-old Arkansas man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his child, authorities said Friday.

According to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office, deputies were called Wednesday about an unresponsive infant at the Oaks Apartments, 1049 Wilburn Road in Heber Springs.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and later transported to a Little Rock hospital, where the infant died "from sustained injuries," the release states.

Authorities said they reviewed medical examinations and interviewed several people before arresting the child's father, 30-year-old Casey Warren of Heber Springs.

He faces one count of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing.