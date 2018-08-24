Smith given keys to UCA's offense

Central Arkansas sophomore quarterback Breylin Smith played in seven games for the Bears last season. “But he proved himself through the spring,” Coach Nathan Brown said, “and through the fall, he’s taken up right where he left off.”

CONWAY -- Newness abounds for the the University of Central Arkansas, which is being led by a first-year head coach and a quarterback who hasn't started a game since 2015 when he was a high school senior.

Coach Nathan Brown took over the UCA program Dec. 9, shortly after Steve Campbell resigned to coach South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference. Brown had served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator through Campbell's four seasons at UCA, a stretch that included last season's Southland Conference championship and two consecutive appearances in the FCS playoffs.

Brown's first season as head coach will feature a new starter at quarterback, with sophomore Breylin Smith first in line. Like Brown, Smith will take over a position that has featured a recent run of excellence. Three-year starter Hayden Hildebrand completed his eligibility last season,ranking second on UCA's career list for passing yards, completions, and touchdowns.

Smith, a 6-4, 215-pound Conway High graduate, played in seven of UCA's 12 games last season but threw just seven passes. He completed 3 for 78 yards and 1 touchdown. Brown, a four-year starter at quarterback for UCA from 2005-08, holds every significant career passing record at the school, which lends credibility to his faith in Smith's chance for success. He speaks highly of the way Smith led his teammates through spring practice and his performance in preseason drills.

"He's got something about him that gravitates other players toward him," Brown said. "He's a natural leader. That was just a small sample size we saw last year, but he proved himself through the spring, and through the fall, he's taken up right where he left off. He's someone the kids can rally behind."

Brown said he has been particularly impressed by Smith's composure, a quality Smith saw in abundance from Hildebrand the last two seasons.

"He was so poised," Smith said. "Hayden never got too high or too low. He could just shrug the bad stuff off. He was always calm."

"Breylin had an opportunity to see a good quarterback, to really see the way that you can run an offense and really have a successful Southland Conference team," Brown said.

Smith said quality veterans at receiver should help.

"I feel really good about our receivers," Smith said. "They're going to make plays. We have a lot of guys who can go."

Senior Lester Wells caught 27 passes for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. Senior Jakari Dillard caught 23 balls for 321 yards and 1 touchdown, and sophomore Brandon Myers had 19 catches for 287 yards and 5 scores.

"The receivers and all the people around you can really make your job as a quarterback easy," Smith said.

UCA gets back the bulk of its ground gainers from last season back, led by junior Carlos Blackman and sophomore Pierre Crossley. Blackman rushed for 770 yards and 9 touchdowns last season, while Crossley had 780 yards on the ground and 4 scores.

"It takes a lot of pressure off the quarterback to have guys like that around you," Smith said. "Everything works together. It's not one person. You have to have the offensive line working together; you have to the running backs and receivers do what they're supposed to do. When it's all working, it's pretty sweet."

Brown said Smith has a chance to leave a significant mark on UCA's football program.

"He executes," Brown said. "He doesn't make mental mistakes. He finds his outlet routes, his tight ends, his running backs, about as good as anybody I've ever been around. If you can do that, you can have a successful college career. I have no doubt in my mind that Breylin has an opportunity to be one of the great quarterbacks who's played here."

