BASKETBALL

Arkansas women's SEC schedule released

Five teams that reached the postseason, four teams with a top-30 RPI and the NCAA Tournament runner-up highlight the SEC home schedule for the University of Arkansas women's basketball team this season.

The league office released its composite schedule Wednesday, which has Arkansas hosting national runner-up Mississippi State in the conference opener Jan. 3. The Razorbacks will also host Vanderbilt (Jan. 13), Alabama (Jan. 24), Georgia (Jan. 31), South Carolina (Feb. 3), Auburn (Feb. 10), Mississippi (Feb. 24) and Missouri (Feb. 28).

"Our fans will have a chance to see many of the SEC's perennial powerhouses at Bud Walton Arena this season," Coach Mike Neighbors said in a news release. "When you combine our SEC schedule with our non-conference opponents, it's easy to see that we have a great challenge in front of us."

The 16-game conference schedule also features a road game against Tennessee on Jan. 21 as part of the SEC's "We Back Pat" initiative and has Arkansas playing home-and-away series with Mississippi, Missouri and Georgia. The Razorbacks previously announced a non-conference schedule that includes games against Pittsburgh and Wisconsin in Nashville, Tenn., as well as games against Arizona State, Iowa State, Nebraska and Tulsa. Game times for non-conference and conference games have not yet been announced.

Arkansas is scheduled to host an exhibition game Nov. 1, although an opponent hasn't been announced, and will start the season against Northeastern State on Nov. 9.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 08/24/2018