Style: You say stock tank, we say swimming pool by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:10 p.m. 0comments

In a secluded corner of Joshua Tree, Calif., a livestock tank painted white, surrounded with cactuses and crowned with black string lights serves as an outdoor tub for ultra-hip Airbnb “The Shack Attack,” owned by Kathrin and Brian Smirke.

Last year, New York magazine’s the Strategist dubbed stock tanks “the Mason jars of backyard pools.”

“People in the country have been using stock tanks and clawfoot tubs as pools for years,” says Taysha Murtaugh, lifestyle editor for CountryLiving.com, an early chronicler of the do-it-yourself pool trend.

Executed correctly, stock-tank pools achieve a certain design aesthetic for a fraction of the cost of an in-ground pool. Get the details in Saturday’s Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

