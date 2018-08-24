Sections
Trio robs man of motorcycle in parking lot of west Little Rock bar, authorities say by Jillian Kremer | Today at 12:02 p.m. 1comment

Three people robbed a man of his motorcycle Thursday night in the parking lot of a west Little Rock bar, according to a police report.

Officers were called to 110 S. Shackleford Road, the listed address for Khalil's Pub & Grill, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The 25-year-old victim told authorities he was leaving the business when the trio got out of a gray Nissan Altima with license plate number 485XPE and approached him.

One of the group asked to ride his 2012 red Kawasaki, the report states, and jumped on the bike after the Maumelle resident told him no.

Police said the 25-year-old tried to grab the key out of the ignition, but the other two robbers pushed him away.

According to authorities, the three then fled south on Shackleford — one on the motorcycle and two in the Altima.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

