MIAMI — Nearly a year after advising Americans not to travel to Cuba, the U.S. State Department has downgraded its travel advisory for the island to a Level 2, a recommendation that simply advises exercising more caution when visiting Cuba.

In the wake of unexplained health incidents that caused a variety of symptoms among diplomatic personnel stationed in Havana, the United States withdrew two-thirds of its diplomatic staff last September and recommended that Americans not travel to the island. In January, the advisory was softened somewhat to a Level 3 that advised reconsidering travel to the island.

All the incidents, which the State Department refers to as health attacks, took place in diplomatic residences, including a long-term rental at the Atlantic, or in three rooms at two Cuban hotels, the Nacional and Capri. Sometimes the onset of symptoms, which included hearing loss, dizziness, headaches, fatigue, difficulty sleeping, visual problems, ringing in the ears and cognitive problems were accompanied by a high-pitched sound but not in all cases.

What caused the diplomats’ symptoms is still a mystery, and both the United States and Cuba continue to investigate.