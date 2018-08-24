FORT SMITH -- Police detectives were looking Thursday for a man who broke into a police officer's private vehicle and stole police equipment, including a Rock River semi-automatic rifle and a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, according to a police news release.

The officer was not named because he is under administrative review, the release said.

The theft occurred Friday between 10:40 p.m. and 11:53 p.m. The vehicle was parked in the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown south parking lot at 900 Rogers Ave., which is across the street from the Fort Smith police station.

The release said a white or Hispanic man was seen checking door handles in the parking lot around the time the equipment was taken.

In addition to the weapons, the officer's tactical bag, a magazine for the rifle and the officer's badge were taken.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

