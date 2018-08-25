Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits HS football scoreboard Drivetime Mahatma Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
1 dead in shooting after high school football game by The Associated Press | Today at 1:15 p.m. 0comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting outside a Florida high school football game.

The Jacksonville sheriff's office reported the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday night as the crowd was leaving the Raines High School football game.

There were about 4,000 people attending the game. Director of investigations Ron Lendvay said the person killed was a young man and the two people injured were a teenage boy and girl. He didn't identify the victims, nor would he say if they were students at the school.

The sheriff's office was still looking for the shooter Saturday morning.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

7 arrested in protest over torn-down Confederate statue
by The Associated Press
2 teens safe after being reported missing from central Arkansas high school, district says
by Brandon Riddle
Hog commitment Soli has season sack type numbers in one game
by Richard Davenport
Motorcycle crash leaves 20-year-old Arkansan dead, state police say
by Brandon Riddle
Police: 56-year-old man dies after Yamaha travels off Arkansas highway, over embankment
by Brandon Riddle
ADVERTISEMENT