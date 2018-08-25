ARKADELPHIA -- Sylvan Hills wasn't perfect in its season opener against Arkadelphia on Friday night, but that suited Coach Jim Withrow just fine.

Defensive end Darmon Hubbard blocked an Arkadelphia punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety with 1:13 left in the game to help the Bears overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit to pull out a 16-14 victory at Badgers Stadium.

"There was no quit in those guys one bit," Withrow said. "They just kept playing. To come in here and beat a great team like that. Everybody gets into that 6A and 4A stuff. Arkadelphia is a great team regardless of any class.

"And for these young guys to battle like they did, it says a lot about the character of this bunch, and I couldn't be more proud of them right now."

Quarterback Nate Floyd shook off three first-half turnovers to finish with 120 yards on 27 carries for Sylvan Hills (1-0), but it was his touchdown pass to running back Joey Jones with 1:48 to go that put the Bears in position to shock the defending Class 4A state champions.

Running back Zion Hatley carried 16 times for 127 yards and 1 touchdown for Arkadelphia, but the Badgers had a tough time getting anything established in the second half.

Arkadelphia (0-1) totaled 48 of its 211 total yards over the final two quarters. Sylvan Hills had 149 of its 246 yards after halftime.

"We buckled down," Withrow said. "We're young and so inexperienced, but they just hung with it, especially on defense. We were able to get some stops and then extend some possessions in the second half."

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

Sylvan Hills mustered only 97 yards of offense in the first half, with 81 of those coming on its first two drives, and found itself in a 14-point hole at intermission. Things changed dramatically afterward.

Defensive back Khalil Muhammad picked off a pass from Arkadelphia quarterback Cannon Turner in the end zone and returned it 33 yards on the Badgers' first series of the third quarter. Sylvan Hills then used up nearly eight minutes of clock to march 67 yards in 15 plays, with running back Dionte Hutchinson scoring on a 7-yard run with 9:56 left in the fourth quarter to pull the Bears within 14-7.

Arkadelphia was forced into a three-and-out, and Sylvan Hills followed with a 12-play, 57-yard drive, culminating with Floyd's 9-yard touchdown pass to Jones on fourth down to tie the game.

The Badgers took over with 1:41 remaining but were unable to pick up anything on their next three plays. On fourth down, Withrow called for a punt block formation, and Hubbard delivered with the game-clinching play.

"I told them at halftime that there were a couple of things open that we could take advantage of," Withrow said. "We just had to grind it out, but that's who we are. We're not pretty, we're just workmanlike, and that's what it took [Friday]."

Arkadelphia's start was shaky, too, after it fumbled the opening kickoff out of bounds at its own 6, but the Badgers drove 69 yards before kicker Gabe Goodman was wide ride on a 42-yard field goal attempt.

The hosts did catch a break on Sylvan Hills ensuing possession when Floyd was stripped at Arkadelphia's 45-yard line after ripping off a 25-yard gain. The ball rolled 10 yards before being recovered by Badgers' defensive back Patrick McClane at the 35. Four plays later, Hadley shed a pair of would-be tacklers behind the line of scrimmage and raced 51 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead with 4:40 left in the quarter.

Arkadelphia made it 14-0 with 10:19 to go in the second quarter when punt returner Victor Tademy caught a shanked punt and ran 31 yards for a touchdown.

Sports on 08/25/2018