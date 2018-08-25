BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's justices of the peace on Thursday approved an ordinance allowing elected officials and county employees to have concealed handguns in some county offices.

The ordinance was read for the third and final time Thursday and approved by a vote of 14-1. County ordinances must be read at three separate meetings before final approval.

Susan Anglin, justice of the peace for District 9, cast the lone dissenting vote and was the only justice of the peace to speak about the ordinance Thursday.

"I continue to receive unsolicited comments from citizens who do not support this," Anglin said.

Anglin said she has not read anything indicating allowing concealed carrying of handguns is the best approach in addressing the county's security concerns. She said she is concerned about potential liability costs for the county and the lack of any plans for training in conflict resolution.

Anglin said a substantial number of employees who responded to a survey indicated they would prefer to have law enforcement officers only carry weapons while a similar number supported allowing all employees be allowed to carry concealed handguns. Anglin said she respects opinions on both sides but feels she has to represent those who oppose the ordinance.

"With a clear conscience I will continue to oppose this ordinance," Anglin said.

There were no public comments for or against the ordinance at Thursday's meeting. At the Quorum Court's June meeting, when the ordinance was first read, representatives of the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense spoke against the proposal.

The county ordinance allows officials and employees to carry concealed handguns in areas where it is not specifically prohibited by state or federal law. Arkansas law on concealed handguns prohibits permit holders from carrying weapons in a number of places. The list begins with "any police station, sheriff's station, or Department of Arkansas State Police station" and includes highway police and Department of Transportation facilities and adjacent ground.

The list of prohibited places also includes "any courthouse, courthouse annex, or other building owned, leased or regularly used by a county for conducting court proceedings or housing a county office." The law provides exceptions for county employees, elected officials and justices of the peace if the Quorum Court approves allowing concealed carrying of handguns that is incorporated into the local security and emergency preparedness plan.

The law doesn't allow members of the public to have concealed handguns. County employees would be required to have the enhanced concealed carry permit to have handguns in those areas allowed by the ordinance.

The proposal still lists as prohibited places "any place otherwise prohibited by federal or Arkansas law" along with a courtroom; a facility housing any operation of the Benton County sheriff, including the jail; the Benton County Juvenile Detention Facility; any building owned or leased by Benton County in which circuit or district court proceedings are held; any state office on property owned or leased by Benton County; a school, college, community college or university event.

County Judge Barry Moehring had an email survey sent to employees regarding security concerns and concealed carrying of handguns in county buildings. Email messages were sent to 682 employees and responses received from 253 employees.

More than 72 percent of those who responded said they feel safe in their county building. About 45 percent said they would feel safer if their building had a metal detector and screening station, and about 25 percent said they wouldn't feel safer in a building with metal detectors. Nearly 30 percent said they now work in a building with metal detectors. When asked about their preference for guns in the workplace, more than 36 percent said it should be limited to police officers/sheriff's deputies. Just under 40 percent said all employees should be allowed to have concealed weapons, and about 11 percent said everyone entering a county building should be allowed to carry a concealed handgun.

In other business, several justices of the peace raised questions about a planned $5 millionradio system for the sheriff's office, Road Department, emergency services and other county agencies.

Adriane Carr, justice of the peace for District 12, said she has been contacted by a number of constituents with questions she was unable to answer. Carr said she understood there was a September deadline for some incentives the county is being offered. She asked for a meeting to allow for discussion and public input before the county makes a decision.

"I don't like the feeling we're being pressured to do something just because we've been offered a deal," Carr said.

The justices of the peace discussed having a Public Safety committee meeting on Sept. 4 for discussion of the radio proposal and moving the scheduled Finance Committee meeting to Sept. 6. Moehring said he will work with the parties involved on arranging the proposed meetings.

Metro on 08/25/2018