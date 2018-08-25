A 36-year-old Little Rock man who gunned down his older brother with an AK-47 has accepted a 30-year prison sentence.

Alonzo Lamont Pride pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of phencyclindine, the hallucinogenic commonly referred to as PCP, on Monday before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the 10-year sentence he received for two earlier PCP arrests will run concurrently. Deemed a habitual offender with 10 prior felony convictions, Pride faced a potential life sentence if he had gone to trial. He will have to serve 21 years before he is eligible for parole.

Pride's daughter saw him shoot 38-year-old Kendrick Antione Gardner in April 2017 at the Bruno Road home the brothers shared with their mother, and called police.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year]

Officers found the rifle in the backyard and discovered Pride walking down a street about a block away. He had PCP in his pocket, according to an arrest report.

Pride, a divorced father of four, told police that Gardner had raped his daughter, but he refused to answer any more questions. He was on parole at the time and awaiting trial for an October 2016 arrest with PCP following a traffic stop in North Little Rock.

Police had stopped him riding a moped without headlights about 10:30 p.m. on West 22nd Street. The officer saw a tinfoil packet in a storage space on the front of the moped and, knowing that PCP is regularly wrapped in foil, searched the vehicle. Inside the foil was a wet cigarette that smelled like brake fluid, which the officer recognized to be PCP.

Four days later, Pride was arrested again with PCP in North Little Rock, again riding the blue moped. He was stopped for reckless driving on Pike Avenue and questioned by an officer about whether he had any contraband. Pride admitted to having "sherm," marijuana infused with PCP, in his right front jacket pocket.

Court records show that Pride has been in jail, on probation or on parole since February 2012, when he was 29. He has been sentenced to the penitentiary twice before, a five-year stint in September 2013 for a breaking or entering arrest that occurred while he was on probation for possession of PCP and other charges.

His third time to the pen, another five years, came in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to robbery for an arrest at Park Plaza mall where Pride fought with an off-duty police officer who had caught him shoplifting shirts.

In May 1995, Gardner was a 16-year-old newspaper carrier with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, working with a younger brother, Quincy, when he was shot in the face during a 4 a.m. holdup at East Wakefield and Winchester streets in Little Rock. The brothers were in their van rolling newspapers when they were accosted by three robbers in ski masks, according to police reports.

One of the robbers shot Gardner with a long-barrel shotgun when the brothers said they did not have any money. Gardner was disfigured by the shooting and suffered a crippling injury to his hands, which he had used to shield his face.

About 20 minutes later, three masked men, one of whom fired a shotgun, tried to ambush a man in the parking lot of Stone Container Corp., 6101 Patterson Road, about a quarter-mile away from where Gardner was shot. The man was able to drive away from the attackers.

Little Rock police arrested three teenagers: Homero Cerda Jr., then 16, Dontae Jones, also 16, and Earl Edward Porter, who was 14. Detectives said the robbers' target was the van Gardner was driving because they wanted to use it to crash through the front of a gun store to steal weapons. The shotgun used had been taken in a burglary, court records show.

Cerda was identified by police as the gunman who shot Gardner on Porter's orders. The three were sentenced to prison after reaching plea agreements with prosecutors.

Cerda was sentenced to 37 years for first-degree battery and two counts of aggravated robbery. Porter received a 33-year sentence on the same charges.

Jones, who provided the gun, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for two counts of aggravated robbery and a criminal-mischief charge for shooting out a truck windshield at Stone Container Corp., court records show.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 08/25/2018