Bryant, Benton delight in big stage

Unlike most of the players that will play in tonight's Salt Bowl, Bryant senior quarterback Ren Hefley didn't grow up around the event.

Hefley transferred from Pulaski Academy to Bryant before his sophomore season. He's been a two-year starter and led the Hornets to their first two state semifinal appearances.

But when it comes to the Salt Bowl against Benton, his first one was when he played his first game with the Hornets in 2016, an experience he said took his breath away.

Two years later, Hefley is well-versed about the game.

"When you kind of step back and, as you feel a little more comfortable, you start to realize all the blue that's there," Hefley said. "And it's a little more comforting just to see all the people that actually came and care to see you play.

"It's really all we've been working for ... since we played our last football game last November. Starting in January, every single person I run into: 'Hey, I'm coming to the Salt Bowl and I'm bringing these people.' The headcount gets bigger and bigger. All the people that you know are coming to sit in your section."

The Salt Bowl is being played at War Memorial for the 15th consecutive season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 tonight and will be aired on KABZ-FM, 103.7 in Little Rock for the first time.

Bryant Coach Buck James, entering his third season with the Hornets after coaching at Star City and Camden Fairview, said he's never seen an event like the Salt Bowl.

"This, in a way, rivals a state championship-caliber week," James said. "I would guess that any high school program would like to have this game. You get to play against your next-door neighbors, your friends, your cousins or whatever the case may be. We have all that, I think.

"It's a tremendous opportunity and we don't take it lightly."

Senior wide receiver Michael Allison grew up in Benton idolizing the Panthers. He's proud to be a part of the Salt Bowl one more time.

"It's been really cool to grow up and be a part of this experience, the Salt Bowl," Allison said. "No other experience in the state of Arkansas and, really, many other places in the country. It's kind of a testament to the communities that come behind us and support us the way that they do."

Benton leads the series, which began in 1974, 24-19-2. But Bryant has held a 15-2-2 advantage since 2000.

For the second consecutive season, the game is being played on a Saturday. Last year's game was moved to Saturday, Sept. 2, because of a Little Rock Catholic home game.

Today will mark the earliest date a Benton-Bryant football game has been played. With the addition of Zero Week this season, James said preparation for the Salt Bowl is different.

"We scrimmaged last year the same time we're playing the Salt Bowl," James said. "You think you're ready when you come out of summer -- doing team camps and 7-on-7s -- but when you put the pads on, it's a different dimension.

"We feel like we're always a day behind, especially with everything that goes on with the start of school and different things this week brings. You feel like you lose a day here and there."

The past two Salt Bowls have come down to the final play.

In 2016, Bryant won 10-7 when former Hornets defensive back Collin Welch ran down former Panthers wide receiver Preston Stone 10 yards short of the end zone with no time remaining.

Last season, Benton junior quarterback Colen Morrow's last-gasp pass on fourth down from the Panthers' 32 fell incomplete on fourth and 9. The Hornets held on to win 49-42.

Panthers senior offensive lineman Josh George hopes to win his final Salt Bowl.

"Growing up in the city of Benton, it's always been a dream of mine to be a senior and run out into War Memorial with 'Benton' across my chest," George said. "It's humbling but also very traumatic to think that this is my last year to wear 'Benton' across my chest and represent my school, my family and my community."

Salt Bowl Chairman Shane Broadway hopes to surpass the state-record crowd of 34,086 established in 2015. There were 32,123 fans at last year's game.

"This is just a great showing of two communities that come together and, when you can pour 35,000, 36,000 -- I know this year, the goal is maybe 40,000 -- it's just a great tribute to the Benton and Bryant communities, Saline County," Benton Coach Brad Harris said.

At a glance WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock 2017 RECORDS Bryant 10-2 (lost in Class 7A semifinals); Benton 7-5 (lost in Class 6A quarterfinals) SERIES Benton leads overall 24-19-2 TICKETS $8 at gate. Gates open at 5 p.m. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. Bryant fans are asked to sit on the west side of the stadium. Benton fans are asked to sit on the east side. RADIO KABZ-FM, 103.7, Little Rock

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Bryant head coach Buck James is shown in this photo.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Benton head coach Brad Harris is shown in this photo.

Sports on 08/25/2018