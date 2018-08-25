File-This July 17, 2018, file photo shows the corporate headquarters of Papa John's Pizza located on their corporate campus in Louisville, Ky. Papa John’s will initiate diversity training for all employees, three months after the company founder used a racial slur during a media training exercise. CEO Steve Ritchie said in a letter posted on the Papa John’s website Friday that the company’s leadership team recently completed diversity training, which will now be rolled out companywide. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

NLR woman to lead state brewers guild

The Arkansas Brewers Guild has selected a North Little Rock woman as its first executive director, according to a Friday news release.

A native of Fort Worth, Sylvia Blain is a beer enthusiast and has extensive experience in operations, program management, consulting and fundraising. She is the nonprofit's first professional executive director.

"She brings a valuable skill set and relevant experience to the Guild, along with a fantastic personality and passion and love for Arkansas beer and the people who make it," Jonathan Martin, the Arkansas Brewers Guild president, said in a statement.

The Arkansas Brewers Guild is a trade group representing small and independent brewers in Arkansas and is overseen by a volunteer board of directors elected by guild members.

-- John Magsam

U.S. business-equipment orders climb

WASHINGTON -- Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment accelerated by more than forecast in July, a sign of solid demand despite corporate concerns over tariffs, Commerce Department figures showed Friday.

Orders rose for machinery, computers and electronic products and motor vehicles and parts last month, according to the report. The data, representing the first results since the U.S. and China imposed tariffs on each other's goods in early July, signal that business investment remains intact even as President Donald Trump widens a trade war to a growing range of products from China.

Growth in business spending, which is getting a boost from lower corporate taxes, is one of the factors supporting economic growth. Even so, the uncertainty over trade may spur companies to slow investment. The next round of proposed actions by the Trump administration against Chinese imports would place tariffs of as much as 25 percent on $200 billion in goods.

A drop in overall durable-goods orders reflects bookings for aircraft and parts, typically a volatile category. Civilian airplane orders fell 35.4 percent in July, while the military side dropped 34.6 percent.

-- Bloomberg News

Firm will close coal-fired power plant

McADOO, Pa. -- Vistra Energy Corp. plans to close another money-losing coal-fired power plant this year despite the efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to prop up the ailing industry.

The 51-megawatt coal plant is in Schuylkill County, Pa., where anthracite, or "hard" coal, was discovered in the 18th century. Vistra's Luminant unit notified grid operator PJM Interconnection LLC of its plans to close the Northeastern Power plant in McAdoo late this year, according to a statement Friday. The plant began operating in 1989.

Vistra retired three much larger coal plants in Texas earlier this year because they couldn't compete with cheaper natural gas and wind energy, eliminating about 4 gigawatts from that market. U.S. coal production has been flat since Trump took office as power plants continue to close. The Trump administration is trying to support coal use by reducing industry and environmental regulations.

-- Bloomberg News

Papa John's begins diversity training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Papa John's will initiate diversity training for employees, three months after the company founder used a racial slur during a conference call.

John Schnatter, who had resigned as chief executive officer last year after blaming poor sales on how the NFL handled player protests, resigned as chairman after the incident was reported by Forbes in July.

Clashes between Schnatter, who is still Papa John's largest shareholder, and executives at the pizza chain are ongoing. He is suing the company, alleging that his treatment was unfair.

CEO Steve Ritchie said in a letter posted on the Papa John's website Friday that the company's leadership team recently completed diversity training, which will now be rolled out companywide for its 120,000 workers.

In a video tweeted to its more than half a million followers, Papa John's showed some of the angry tweets it received and said "We heard you." It thanked customers for their honesty and concluded: "It is making us better."

-- The Associated Press

Maker of AK-47s will try electric cars

MOSCOW -- Concern Kalashnikov JSC, maker of the AK-47 rifle, is the latest entry into the crowded electric-vehicle race that's drawn a range of tech entrepreneurs, makers of vacuum cleaners and the world's biggest car companies.

The most recent electric car, presented in baby blue and dubbed the CV-1, comes with a retro design that echoes the Soviet Union's Izh-Kombi, a car popular in the 1970s. Kalashnikov showed off the car, with a broad front grille and a purported 217-mile driving range, at an arms fair in Moscow this week, the company said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The CV-1 will help Kalashnikov enter the ranks of electric-car producers like Tesla Inc. and become a competitor, the manufacturer told news agency RIA Novosti. Kalashnikov has been trying to expand its brand, adding shops to sell its clothing line and other civilian accessories.

With electric cars proliferating, albeit still from a low base, new competitors are vying to enter a sector dominated by long-standing manufacturers like Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co.

-- Bloomberg News

Gala passes Red Delicious as top apple

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- The Red Delicious apple, an easy-to-transport variety that dominated grocery selection for decades, is no longer the most popular variety in the U.S. as the rise of the Gala apple and other fresh fruits signal changing consumer tastes and greater diversity in diets.

U.S. growers in 2018 will produce 52.4 million boxes of Gala apples, up 5.8 percent from last year, and 51.7 million boxes of Red Delicious, down 11 percent, the U.S. Apple Association said Thursday in a statement. A box weighs 42 pounds. Red Delicious has been the nation's top apple for at least five decades, the group said.

Granny Smith will edge out Fuji for third place, with each having about half the production of Red Delicious. The Honeycrisp apple is expected to surpass the Golden Delicious variety to enter the top five for the first time this year. Apples are increasingly consumed fresh, and consumers are seeking out more and sweeter-tasting varieties, the association said.

"The rise in production of newer varieties of apples aimed at the fresh consumption domestic market has caused demand for Red Delicious to decline," Mark Seetin, the association's regulatory director, said in the statement.

China is the world's biggest apple producer, followed by the U.S., Poland, Italy and France, according to the association.

The largest state growers in the U.S. are Washington, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania and California, the industry group says.

-- Bloomberg News

Business on 08/25/2018