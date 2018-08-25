North Little Rock broke through last season to win the Class 7A state championship after coming one victory short in 2016.

Now, the Charging Wildcats have the target on their back.

Coach Jamie Mitchell is not worried about becoming the hunted. Not when his team brings back 12 starters from a state title team.

"I love where we are. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," said Mitchell, who is entering his fourth season with the Charging Wildcats. "I love our program. The kids have bought in and know what we're about."

Neighboring states will have the opportunity to find out about North Little Rock over the next month.

Today, the Charging Wildcats open their season against Tulsa Booker T. Washington in the first game of a doubleheader at Bentonville's Tiger Stadium. Bentonville hosts Midwest City, Okla., in the second game.

After a week off, North Little Rock heads to Shreveport to play Evangel Christian at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Battle on the Border at the Independence Bowl. On Sept. 14, the Charging Wildcats' home opener will be against Memphis Whitehaven.

It's a schedule Mitchell understands will prepare his team for the 7A-Central Conference, which included three semifinalists last season -- the Charging Wildcats, Bryant and Conway.

"There's nobody in Arkansas that will play the nonconference schedule that we'll play," Mitchell said. "I'll bet my house on that."

When it comes to backfields, North Little Rock has one of the state's best.

Led by junior Brandon Thomas, the Charging Wildcats have four players who'll run the football this season.

Thomas (5-10, 190 pounds), the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Sophomore of the Year in 2017, rushed for 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries in his first season.

North Little Rock also returns seniors Oscar Adaway (6-0, 200) and Tyler Day (6-3, 230), and junior John James (5-10, 170), who has recovered from a torn ACL last season.

"I've been coaching a long time," Mitchell said. "Brandon, Oscar, Tyler and John are at a different speed. They're special, special players. We're blessed to have them.

"Without a question, that's the strength of our team, our offensive backfield."

At quarterback, sophomore Kareame Cotton will start. Cotton, 6-1, 175, won the starting position during fall practice, beating out classmate Logan Weaver.

"He's a sophomore, so we're going to have to understand that as coaches," Mitchell said of Cotton. "But he's an extremely talented kid. He's going to be really good. The bad thing is we need him to be really good right away."

Coming back for his third season at tight end is senior Drew Norman, who has orally committed to Memphis. Norman (6-4, 225), one of the state's best blocking tight ends, caught five touchdown passes last season, including two for 80 and 62 yards, respectively, in North Little Rock's state semifinal victory over Conway.

Senior linebacker Dwain Hunt (6-1, 230) leads the defense after recording 73 tackles a year ago.

"Dwain is a big-time player for us," Mitchell said of Hunt, who has started 19 consecutive games for North Little Rock.

Also returning for the Charging Wildcats are senior cornerback Sedrick Cain (5-9, 175), who had 10 tackles in the state championship game in 2017; senior defensive tackle Sam Taylor (6-1, 225); and junior free safety David Smith (5-10, 170). Smith had 120 tackles last season.

Under Mitchell, North Little Rock has been one of the state's most dominant programs. Since a Week 4 loss to Cabot in 2015, North Little Rock is 32-2. The school's only losses during that span came against Bentonville in the 2015 Class 7A quarterfinals and Fayetteville in the 2016 Class 7A state title game.

Mitchell believes it's a testament to his players.

"We have kids who'll play hard, do the right thing in the classroom," Mitchell said. "It's been neat to see us get established.

"I love coaching these kids. They're fun to be around. Heck, it makes it fun going to work when you have kids who have bought in."

Charging Wildcats at a glance COACH Jamie Mitchell CONFERENCE 7A-Central 2017 RECORD 13-0, 7-0 KEY RETURNERS RB Brandon Thomas (Jr., 5-10, 190), RB Oscar Adaway (Sr., 6-0, 200), TE Drew Martin (Sr., 6-4, 225), OL Tyrese Francis (Sr., 6-3, 241) SCHEDULE DATE;OPPONENT Today;Tulsa Booker T. Washington^ Sept. 7;Evangel Christian# Sept. 14;Memphis Whitehaven Sept. 21;LR Central* Sept. 28;at Conway* Oct. 5;Fort Smith Southside* Oct. 11;at LR Catholic* Oct. 19;at Fort Smith Northside* Oct. 26;Bryant* Nov. 2;Cabot* ^At Tiger Stadium, Bentonville #At Independence Bowl, Shreveport

PULASKI COUNTY PREVIEW The 16th in a series previewing Pulaski County high school football teams

Sports on 08/25/2018