BENTONVILLE -- A former day care worker accused of sexually assaulting three children has a history of inappropriate activity with children while working at jobs in two other states, according to court documents.

Nathan Jack Clemons, 24, worked at Mary's Little Lamb Preschool. He's accused of sexually assaulting three boys at the school. Clemons was arrested Thursday in connection with sexually assaulting one of the boys. He's been arrested two other times in connection with the other boys.

He was free on $75,000 bond in connection with his first two arrests. Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren set his bail at $300,000 at Friday's hearing.

Clemons worked in 2015 for a boys ranch in Jasper County, Mo., according to the affidavit. He was accused of touching children's legs and feet and talking about self-gratification, sex and his history of being abused as a child, according to the affidavit.

One child reported Clemons had showed him photographs on his cellphone of boys without shirts and another child said Clemons showed him pornography, according to court documents. Clemons was terminated from the ranch program.

Clemons worked for a school district in Galena, Kan., where he was accused of taking a photograph of a child and sending it to a friend with a lewd comment about the child, according to the affidavit. Clemons also formed a relationship with a 6-year-old boy at the school that included spending time alone and holding the boy's hand, the affidavit said.

He was investigated in 2012 and in 2013 by the Jasper County sheriff's office for having inappropriate online conversations with juveniles including a 13-year-old, according to the affidavit.

Clemons wasn't arrested in connection with the prior allegations.

A former boyfriend told Bentonville police Clemons admitted to him while they were in a relationship that he had molested three children who ranged in age from 9 years to 4 months, according to the affidavit.

The boyfriend also told police Clemons had once showed him a video containing child pornography.

Clemons faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.

Tyler Williams, deputy prosecutor, told the judge the sexual assaults concerning the first two children are on video and parents of the third boy came forward with their concerns.

Clemons has pleaded innocent in connection with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy. Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges in connection with the other two boys.

State Desk on 08/25/2018