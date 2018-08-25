The U.S.-backed coalition battling Houthi militants in Yemen has failed to properly investigate alleged airstrikes on civilian targets, a human-rights group said Friday, in a campaign already under scrutiny for fueling human suffering on a vast scale.

In a new analysis released early Friday, Human Rights Watch found that an investigatory body overseen by Saudi Arabia, which leads a group of mostly Arab countries engaged in Yemen since 2015, has cleared itself of wrongdoing in most of the nearly 80 incidents it has examined over the past two years.

Publicly released information "shows a general failing ... to provide credible, impartial, and transparent investigations into alleged coalition laws-of-war violations," Human Rights Watch said in its report.

Those conclusions, the report found, differ starkly from the picture presented by the news media and civil society groups in Yemen, where coalition aircraft have repeatedly struck civilian sites, including hospitals and funerals. Most recently, at least 40 children died in a coalition strike on a bus in northern Yemen on Aug. 9.

After completing almost 80 investigations, the coalition's Joint Incidents Assessment Team, formed with U.S. assistance in 2016, acknowledged problems with only 11 cases and found just one in which forces affiliated with the coalition had violated rules of engagement, Human Rights Watch said.

The vast majority of the assessment team's investigations concluded that any strikes on civilians were unintentional outcomes of legitimate military operations, the analysis found, "and did not appear to consider whether the attack was lawfully proportionate or if precautions taken were adequate."

Joint Incidents Assessment Team investigators called for the coalition to provide assistance in about 10 instances when technical or intelligence errors or other factors such as weather contributed to strikes on civilian targets.

The assessment team, which is made up of officials from the coalition countries, recommended further investigation or disciplinary action in two incidents, the analysis said.

Human Rights Watch based its analysis on public statements by a team spokesman and reporting by the Saudi press agency.

The analysis comes as President Donald Trump's administration faces increasing pressure from lawmakers over its support to the coalition, which includes arms sales, intelligence sharing and aerial refueling of coalition planes.

A new defense law links the refueling to the administration's ability to certify that Saudi Arabia and its allies are taking steps to protect civilians and end the war. Legislators from both parties have voiced mounting exasperation with the conflict and its toll on Yemenis -- both from the air campaign and a sharp increase in poverty, malnutrition and disease.

Human Rights Watch urged Saudi Arabia and its allies to improve its investigatory procedures, extend condolence payments where necessary, and "appropriately prosecute people responsible for war crimes."

It also called for a suspension of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, a major customer for Western weaponry.

"Governments selling arms to Saudi Arabia should recognize that the coalition's sham investigations do not protect them from being complicit in serious violations in Yemen," said Sarah Leah Whitson, the group's Middle East director.

Information for this article was contributed by Missy Ryan of The Washington Post; and by Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

