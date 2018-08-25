Sections
'Crazy Rich Asians' draws immigrant parents to the movies by The Associated Press | Today at 12:36 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Constance Wu plays Rachel Chu and Henry Golding is Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians. It came in first at last weekend’s box office and made about $26.5 million.

When Crazy Rich Asians surpassed expectations and grabbed the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, the film also pulled off another surprising feat: It put Asians of a certain age in theater seats.

Younger Asian-Americans have been flocking with their parents to see the first movie in 25 years with an all-Asian cast.

For many older, first-generation Asian immigrants, going to the movies doesn't rank high under hobbies and interests. The crowds, the language barrier and the seemingly crazy expensive ticket prices are often turn-offs.

But the appeal of Crazy Rich Asians, the story of the culture clash that erupts when an Asian-American woman from New York meets her boyfriend's family in Singapore, has bridged a real-life generation gap.

The romantic comedy has earned more than $40 million since its Aug. 15 release.

