Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Homicide map Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Dad, 30, charged in death of infant by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:00 a.m. 0comments

A 30-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his child, Cleburne County authorities said Friday.

According to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office, deputies were called Wednesday about an unresponsive infant at the Oaks Apartments, 1049 Wilburn Road, in Heber Springs.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and later transported to a Little Rock hospital, where the infant died, the release said.

Authorities said they reviewed medical examinations and interviewed several people before arresting the child's father, 30-year-old Casey Warren of Heber Springs.

Warren faces one count of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

State Desk on 08/25/2018

Print Headline: Dad, 30, charged in death of infant

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Trump company exec aiding Cohen inquiry
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Deadline looms on requirement to report work
by Andy Davis
Pompeo's N. Korea visit off; Trump faults China
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Panel orders reissue of hog-farm denial
by Emily Walkenhorst
Fed chief stands firm on rate policy
by COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF WIRE REPORTS
ADVERTISEMENT