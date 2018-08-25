A 30-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his child, Cleburne County authorities said Friday.

According to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office, deputies were called Wednesday about an unresponsive infant at the Oaks Apartments, 1049 Wilburn Road, in Heber Springs.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and later transported to a Little Rock hospital, where the infant died, the release said.

Authorities said they reviewed medical examinations and interviewed several people before arresting the child's father, 30-year-old Casey Warren of Heber Springs.

Warren faces one count of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 08/25/2018