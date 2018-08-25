Zach Reks and Cael Brockmeyer had RBI base hits and Brockmeyer was hit by a pitch to provide all the scoring in the Tulsa Drillers 3-0 victory over the Arkansas Drillers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Friday night.

The Drillers scored their first two runs in the fourth inning. Gavin Lux led off with a single and moved to second on DJ Peters' base hit. After Jacob Scavuzzo flied out, Reks singled in Lux to make it 1-0. Brockmeyer followed with a double to right-center field to score Peters to make it 2-0.

The Drillers added one more in the fifth. With one out, Lux walked, moved to second when Peters was hit by Travelers starter Ashton Goudeau and to third on Scavuzzo's fly out. After an intentional walk to Reks, Brockmeyer was hit by Goudeau to make it 3-0.

Arkansas was held to five hits and two walks by three Drillers' pitchers. The Travelers left eight men on base and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Goudeau (2-5) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Tulsa starter Mitchell White allowed 4 hits in 7 innings with 9 strikeouts and no walks. Layne Somsen struck out two batters in the ninth to get his first save of the season.

Reks led the Drillers by going 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. NWA NATURALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: TBD; Naturals: TBD

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS Mobile phone holder stand for first 1,000 fans.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. NW Arkansas, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 08/25/2018