Fast-casual chain Pei Wei Asian Kitchen has closed its outlet in west Little Rock.

The Pan-Asian eatery’s location at the Promenade at Chenal shopping center, which opened in October 2016, was shuttered Saturday, according to signage on the restaurant's front door. Attempts to reach the outlet by phone were not successful.

Pei Wei has one other location in Little Rock at the Midtowne shopping center as well as one other in-state outlet in Rogers.

An employee who answered the phone at the University Avenue location said that outlet was expected to remain open.

The west Little Rock closure came as the chain announced other closings across the U.S. in recent days, including in Kansas, New Jersey and Florida.