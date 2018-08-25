Sections
FAYETTEVILLE 51, ST. JOHN VIANNEY (MO.) 28 by DAVID MORRISON Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:15 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE 51, ST. JOHN VIANNEY (MO.) 28

KIRKWOOD, Mo. -- Connor Flannigan caught 13 passes for 311 yards and 4 first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs ran away from the Griffins on Friday night

Nearly all of Flannigan's damage came in the first half, including three touchdowns in the span of 6:37 in the second quarter, after Vianney (0-1) took a 20-14 lead.

Flannigan scored on passes of 10, 67, 76 and 32 yards from quarterback Darius Bowers, who finished 23-of-27 passing for 404 yards and 5 touchdowns for Fayetteville (1-0).

For about a quarter and a half, Vianney's offense looked as if it could keep up, thanks mostly to Notre Dame commitment Kyren Williams.

Williams started the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, answered Fayetteville' first score with a 65-yard touchdown catch and run on a swing pass to the right flat, then scored on a 53-yard run out of Wildcat formation on a fourth and 1 to put Vianney up 20-14 with 7:44 left in the first half.

Then Flannigan and Bowers went on their scoring rampage and, by halftime, the Bulldogs led 34-20.

