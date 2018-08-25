Fed chief stands firm on rate policy

John Williams (left), president of the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell chat after Powell’s speech Friday at an economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday defended the central bank's policy of gradually increasing a key interest rate and signaled that the increases will continue, brushing off President Donald Trump's recent public criticisms.

Powell did not mention Trump in a speech at a central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. But speaking publicly for the first time since Trump said last month that he was "not thrilled" with recent rate increases, Powell indicated the Fed plans to continue its efforts to normalize interest rates that had been kept historically low in the recession that began in 2008.

"I will explain today why the committee's consensus view is that this gradual process of normalization remains appropriate," Powell said of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

He stressed that estimates of how the economy works -- like those followed by doctoral economists on the Fed staff -- were at best "hazy" navigational guides. As a result, they need to be tested by close observation of real economic data.

"What I do see here is an affirmation of the Powell Doctrine: We've got a framework of the way the world works, we have these estimates, but they are subject to imprecision," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays PLC in New York. "He is going to talk a little plainer, acknowledge uncertainty, and fashion a policy around that."

Powell did not directly reassert the Fed's legal independence from the White House. But, as he did with rate increases, he signaled that Fed officials would do what they think is right for the economy regardless of political pressure.

"My colleagues and I are carefully monitoring incoming data, and we are setting policy to do what monetary policy can do to support continued growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near 2 percent," he said.

With the economy growing at a 4.1 percent annual rate in the second quarter of the year and inflation rising, Fed officials have forecast that they will continue to slowly raise a key short-term interest rate.

Based on the futures market, investors are almost certain Fed policymakers will raise the benchmark interest rate to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent at its next meeting in late September, which would be the highest interest rates in a decade but not high by historical standards. The rate is currently at a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent, well above the near-zero level the Fed kept it at from late 2008 to 2015 but still historically low.

But all the Fed policymakers at the meeting said U.S. trade disputes with China and other countries created "an important source of uncertainty and risks.

The Fed has been slowly inching up its key interest rate because the U.S. economy is doing better.

Since Powell took office, the central bank has raised the rate twice -- by 0.25 of a percentage point each time -- in a process known as monetary policy tightening.

The Fed now has raised the federal funds rate by 0.25 of a percentage point seven times since December 2015 after holding the rate at an unprecedented level of near zero for seven years to ease the effects of the recession and the financial crisis. The process was begun under Powell's predecessor, Janet Yellen.

Under chairmen Ben Bernanke and Yellen, the case for holding off on rate increases was simple as the unemployment rate declined from a devastating peak of 10 percent in 2009 with an economy still reeling from the financial crisis.

Powell took over from Yellen in February in the midst of a mature expansion that was given a big boost by Republican tax cuts and higher federal spending. Unemployment stood at 3.9 percent in July, well below 4.5 percent that the Fed sees as consistent with full employment in the longer run. Still, central bankers have shown patience, raising rates at a careful pace while inflation has slowly moved higher.

With the U.S. economy improving, Fed officials have signaled two more small increases are expected this year to try to prevent a jump in inflation that can come when borrowing costs are low in a growing economy.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Trump can decide what to comment on and is not worried that the criticism will affect the central bank's monetary policy.

In a Reuters interview this week, Trump repeated his public comments from last month that he was "not thrilled" that Powell was slowly raising the Fed's historically low benchmark interest rate.

Although Trump has frequently boasted incorrectly that the U.S. economy is doing better than it ever has, he complained that "I should be given some help by the Fed."

White House audio recordings show that President Richard Nixon pressured then-Fed Chairman Arthur Burns to keep interest rates low to boost Nixon's re-election chances in 1972. Burns did, and the move is widely believed to have helped fuel a decade of high inflation.

Economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the conservative-leaning American Action Forum think tank, said Trump's criticism was inappropriate.

"We know that the Fed has a hard job. It has to be the bearer of bad news during good times and tighten in order to avoid sharp upticks in inflation," he said. "It's easier for them to do their job if they're given independence and they don't have people harping at them politically."

Powell said the Fed was trying to balance two risks in its decisions on interest rates: "moving too fast and needlessly shortening the expansion, versus moving too slowly and risking a destabilizing overheating."

"I see the current path of gradually raising interest rates as the [Federal Open Market Committee's] approach to taking seriously both of these risks," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Puzzanghera of the Los Angeles Times; by Craig Torres of Bloomberg News; and by Heather Long of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/JONATHAN CROSBY

A Grand Teton National Park officer stands watch Friday outside the room where the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium was taking place at Jackson Lake Lodge in Wyoming.

A Section on 08/25/2018