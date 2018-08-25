WASHINGTON -- The Paul Manafort trial set for September in Washington is expected to last three weeks and, on the basis of a list of 1,500 possible exhibits, will delve far more deeply into how he operated as a lobbyist and consultant than was done in his just-completed trial in Virginia.

The estimated trial timeline and exhibits were included in a joint filing Friday night in federal court in Washington by Manafort's defense and prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The required filing is a road map of the next trial facing President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, convicted Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria on eight of 18 tax- and bank-fraud charges.

Manafort's trial in the District of Columbia, set to begin Sept. 17, will cover much of the same ground but will scrutinize more closely his political work from 2006 to 2017.

Manafort, 69, has pleaded innocent to charges related to his advising of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. He faces seven counts charging him with conspiring against the United States, money laundering, failing to register as a lobbyist, making false statements and witness tampering.

Prosecutors disclosed the list of 1,500 potential exhibits with minimal descriptors, but among the subject lines in emails and other correspondence are references to Democratic power lobbyist Tony Podesta, whose firm, the Podesta Group, went out of business after Manafort's indictment was unsealed; former GOP congressman and Jeb Bush adviser Vin Weber of Mercury Public Affairs; and former Barack Obama White House counsel Gregory Craig, who this year left his job as counsel at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

