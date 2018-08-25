A woman walks by a boarded-up store Friday near Waikiki Beach in Honolulu ahead of Hurricane Lane’s expected arrival. Tourists were warned to leave the area.

HONOLULU -- Hurricane Lane weakened Friday to a tropical storm as it headed toward the Hawaiian islands, but it still brought torrential rains that immersed a city in waist-deep water and forced people to flee flooding homes, while others jumped off seawalls with boogie boards into the turbulent ocean.

As many dealt with flooding and even brush fires, swimmers and surfers ignored warnings from authorities and plunged into powerful waves at Oahu's famed Waikiki Beach, which was closed.

Emergency officials said repeatedly over loudspeakers: "Please get out of the water! It's very dangerous!" Honolulu's mayor pleaded with tourists that they were putting themselves in danger as the storm churned closer.

The National Weather Service downgraded the storm to a tropical storm as it headed north toward the islands. It was expected to veer west, skirting the islands, but still threatened to bring heavy rains and strong, gusty winds statewide, meteorologist Gavin Shigesato said.

At 5 p.m. Hawaiian time, the center of the hurricane was about 150 miles south-southwest of Honolulu and spinning northwest at 3 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

The hurricane center warned that Lane's slow movement increases the potential for prolonged heavy rainfall that's expected to cause major flash flooding and landslides.

As much as 35 inches of rain fell on the island in 48 hours. On the east side, crews responded to landslides.

The city of Hilo, population 43,000, was flooded with waist-high water. The National Guard and firefighters rescued six people and a dog from a flooded home. Five tourists from California were rescued from another home.

"There's so much rain, the drainage is all saturated," said Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe. "We're just letting nature take its course, getting water down to the ocean and responding to any rescues."

The storm was expected to turn west today before reaching the islands and skirting Oahu -- the state's most populated island.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in this forecast," warned Federal Emergency Management Administrator Brock Long. "We hope all citizens are heeding the warning that local officials are putting out."

Gov. David Ige told reporters Friday that, despite weakening, it's still a powerful and potentially damaging storm and warned people to stay indoors. He said President Donald Trump called him to pledge full support from federal agencies.

Almost 16,000 homes and businesses on the islands lost electrical power Friday as the outer edges of the hurricane battered the islands, but service was restored to a portion of them, Hawaiian Electric spokesman Peter Rosegg said.

As flooding hit the Big Island, brush fires broke out in areas of Maui and Oahu susceptible to flames.

A brush fire on the island of Maui forced the relocation of a hurricane shelter in Lahaina, and another forced people from their homes. The first fire spread to 300 acres, and a woman whose hands and legs were burned was flown to Honolulu, Maui County spokesman Rod Antone said.

A man posted a video on Instagram showing flames several stories high starting to envelop parked cars. Josh Galinato said he was trying to sleep when he smelled smoke in his apartment in Lahaina.

"I opened up my front door, and I just saw the fire spreading and coming downhill," Galinato said. He and neighbors honked horns to alert others to the danger.

Joseph Azam, who is vacationing in Maui with family and friends, hopes that rain from the hurricane arrives before the flames do.

"Trying to figure which comes first, the fire or the rain," said Azam, who's from Oakland, Calif., and is staying at a hotel. "We're praying the rain arrives soon."

Others prayed for it to stay away.

In Waikiki, the man-made Ala Wai Canal is likely to flood, said Ray Alexander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"The canal has flooded in the past, and I believe it's safe to say based on the forecast of rainfall it's likely to flood again, the impacts of which we aren't prepared to say at this time," Alexander said.

Major flooding could damage 3,000 structures and cost more than $1 billion in repairs, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper reported, citing corps estimates.

So far, about 2,000 people, mostly on Oahu, were in emergency shelters, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said.

In Honolulu, employees of the Sheraton Waikiki resort filled sandbags to protect the oceanfront hotel from surging surf.

Stores along Waikiki's glitzy Kalakaua Avenue stacked sandbags along the bottom of their glass windows to prepare for flash flooding.

At the Hilton Hawaiian Village, guest Elisabeth Brinson said hotel staff left a notice that rooms will still have water and phone service, and a backup generator would power one elevator per building in the event of an electrical failure.

Brinson, a native of the United Kingdom now living in Denver, said many shops were closed, and those still open were frantic with people buying food, beer and water to take back to their rooms.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency moved several container ships packed with food, water, generators and other supplies into the region ahead of Hurricane Hector, which skirted past the islands more than a week ago, Long said. Warehouses were double-stocked with emergency supplies, and federal officials were working with grocers to ensure stores would have enough food.

A customer buys water from nearly empty shelves Friday at a supermarket in Honolulu ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Lane. The hurricane, downgraded to a tropical storm, dropped torrential rains Friday on the Big Island and was expected today to pass near Oahu, the state’s most populated island. Officials warned of high winds and heavy rain.

