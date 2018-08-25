Hog commitment Soli has season sack type numbers in one game

Arkansas defensive end commitment Mataio Soli had sack numbers in Friday's game that others at his position don't achieve in a season.

He recorded 8.5 sack and 2 tackles for loss in a 33-14 victory over Eagle's Landing.

"All Glory to God, it was a huge blessing and I had a tons of fun playing last night," Soli said.

Soli, 6-3, 227 pounds, from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County, chose the Hogs over Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia, Vanderbilt and others. His father Junior Soli played nose guard for the Hogs and earned All-SEC honors in 1995.

Junior, who coaches his son, played him at defensive end and defensive tackle.

"I’m just trying to be versatile you know, wherever I’m needed that's where I’m going to go," Soli said.

Soli, who recorded 77 tackles, 18 sacks and 20 tackles for loss as a junior, had 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack and 2 forced fumbles in a 17-0 loss to Hillgrove last week. Junior knows teams will be scheming to minimize his son's ability to make plays.

"Mataio had a great game last night," Junior Soli said. "Teams are going to start game planning him this year. Eagles Landing started to quick pass us and run screens. We played Mataio both at defensive end and defensive tackle to take advantage of match-ups. Unofficially had 8.5 sacks and a couple of tackles for loss. Great win for us. We are off this week and will correct some mistakes and get ready for region play."