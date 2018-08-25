LOWELL -- Asphalt work on Interstate 49 in Springdale and Lowell has been extended through the end of the month because of weather delays.

Lanes on I-49 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Friday between Wagon Wheel Road, Exit 76, in Springdale and Arkansas 264, Exit 78, in Lowell, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will alternately be closed to allow the contractor to work on the asphalt pavement. Traffic will be controlled using traffic barrels and warning signs.

NW News on 08/25/2018