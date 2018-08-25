FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball assistant coaches and assistant baseball coaches have received raises for the fiscal year 2018-19 -- which began July 1, 2018 -- according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.

Melvin Watkins, the Razorbacks' basketball associate head coach, has a new salary of $391,635. That's a raise of $8,000 from the previous fiscal year after Arkansas played in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons and finished 23-12.

Assistant coach T.J. Cleveland's salary is $250,838 [a raise of $44,000], and assistant coach Scotty Thurman's salary is $200,938 [a raise of $25,000].

Pitching coach Wes Johnson's salary is $230,400 [a raise of $30,000] after Arkansas reached the finals of the College World Series, where the Razorbacks lost to Oregon State two games to one.

Nate Thompson, the Razorbacks' hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, has a salary of $168,300 [a raise of $3,300] after his first season at Arkansas.

Arkansas officials are in the process of finalizing a contract extension for Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks' head baseball coach. Van Horn said earlier this summer he has agreed to a new contract.

Last winter, Mike Anderson, the Razorbacks' head basketball coach, received a contract extension through the 2021-22, season and a $99,200 raise to $2,550,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sports on 08/25/2018