WASHINGTON -- Sen. John McCain of Arizona has discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family said Friday.

The war hero, presidential nominee and longtime leading lawmaker has surpassed expectations for survival, but "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the family said. "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

The six-term GOP senator, who is set to turn 82 next week, has been away from the Capitol since December. If he should resign his seat or die soon, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey would name a replacement to serve until the 2020 election. The winner of that election would serve the remainder of McCain's term through 2022.

In more than three decades in Congress, McCain became known as a political maverick willing to stick to his convictions rather than go along with party leaders.

Most recently, he has been a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump, keeping up his criticism of the White House even while undergoing strenuous medical treatment in Arizona.

In July, he issued a rebuke of Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a "tragic mistake" and "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."

The strained relationship between Trump and McCain dates back to 2015, when Trump suggested the Vietnam veteran, who spent more than five years in a North Vietnamese prison after his Navy plane was shot down, was not a war hero.

The ill will grew after McCain voted in 2017 against a Republican replacement for the 2010 health care law.

The discord between the two men has persisted even during the decline in McCain's health. While political leaders of both parties paid tribute to McCain and offered prayers Friday, Trump and the White House remained silent. Trump did not mention McCain or the health care vote in a speech Friday night at a fundraising dinner in Ohio.

Earlier this month, Trump signed a military policy bill named for McCain, but he made no mention of McCain at a signing ceremony.

The son and grandson of Navy admirals, McCain is a former Navy pilot. He was elected to Congress in 1982 and to the Senate four years later, replacing the retired Barry Goldwater.

Despite his famous stubborn streak, McCain is widely admired on both sides of the aisle, and tributes poured in Friday after the family announced the treatment decision.

"We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter.

Ducey called McCain "an American hero" who always put his country before himself.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who visited McCain last month, said, "John is a fighter, and I know he is facing this difficult time with the same bravery he has shown his entire life. I am grateful for his friendship and for his service."

Cindy McCain tweeted that she loves her husband "with all of my heart" and thanked those who have cared for him.

McCain underwent surgery in July 2017 to remove a blood clot in his brain after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called a glioblastoma. McCain rebounded quickly, however, returning to Washington and entering the Senate in late July to a standing ovation from his colleagues.

McCain's family and close friends have gathered with him at his family ranch near Sedona, north of Phoenix.

"My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you -- you've given us strength to carry on," his daughter Meghan McCain, a co-host of ABC's The View, wrote Friday on Twitter.

McCain was unsuccessful in his run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008 before losing the general election to Barack Obama.

When Republicans took control of the Senate in 2015, McCain embraced his new influence as chairman of the Armed Services Committee, pushing for aggressive U.S. military intervention overseas and eager to contribute to "defeating the forces of radical Islam that want to destroy America."

Mitt Romney, the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee, said on Twitter, "No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service, sacrifice and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by our friendship."

A close friend, former Sen. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn., said the decision to stop treatment reflected "classic McCain."

"John obviously demonstrated incredible courage many decades ago, and it's not surprising that he would reach that decision, to forgo medical treatment to sustain something that's unsustainable," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie Kellman of The Associated Press; and by Mike DeBonis, John Wagner, Paul Kane and staff members of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP

John McCain

A Section on 08/25/2018