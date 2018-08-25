CARDINALS 7, ROCKIES 5

DENVER -- Carlos Martinez calmed the rumble from the Colorado Rockies and helped send the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 victory Friday night.

The Rockies had thumped the Cardinals starter for five runs in one inning, were starting to boil against a reliever in the sixth inning, and that's when Martinez, recast now in relief, quashed Colorado.

He struck out three of the five batters he faced. He did not allow a runner to reach base. Martinez, nicknamed "Tsunami," allowed the Cardinals to catch their breath.

Looking to take a game lead on the Rockies in the wild-card standings, the Cardinals staked an early 7-0 lead and then held on through threat after threat. The Rockies stranded three runners in the eighth inning. In the ninth, they brought the tying run to the plate against closer Bud Norris with two outs.

Norris retired a pinch-hitter to secure his 27th save.

The Cardinals got home runs from starter Miles Mikolas and rookie Tyler O'Neill, who used a bright red bat with a pattern of Canada's Maple Leaf and "EH" on it. Kolten Wong contributed three hits. But it was how the relievers negotiated the final 13 outs that won the game. It was an aggressive, playoff-like use of the bullpen that solidified the Cardinals' aggressive run to be playoff-like.

They've won 18 of 22.

The Cardinals and Rockies started Friday with the same number of losses (57) and the Cardinals had only a percentage lead due to wins. In addition to featuring the two top teams in the NL who aren't leading their divisions, the series also showcases the "Players' Weekend" jerseys and the players' nicknames on the back, and the two leading home run hitters in the NL: Nolan "Nado" Arenado and Matt "Carp" Carpenter.

"Tsunami" turned the game.

In relief of Mikolas, lefty Chasen Shreve shepherded the Cardinals' lead one out into the sixth inning. That's when "Nado" came to the plate as the potential go-ahead run.

Manager Mike Shildt turned to Martinez at that moment, with two on, to fish the Cardinals out of trouble he might once have been allowed to handle if he had created it as a starter. Making his second career relief appearance at a ballpark where he had a 4.87 ERA and two wins in 201/3 innings, Martinez struck out Arenado. He got the MVP candidate on a slider that confused Arenado's bat. Martinez would go on to strike out two more batters and pitch a flawless seventh inning. That bridged the lead to the Cardinals' late-inning duo.

The Rockies tested Jordan Hicks with three baserunners. That put the tying run at second base when Arenado returned to the plate. He walked against Hicks to bring up left-handed batter Carlos "Cargo" Gonzalez.

Hicks got him to groundout and end the threat.

Within five innings at Coors Field, Mikolas experienced the highs and lows, the shorts and longs, and the really longs of playing against the Rockies at altitude.

Mikolas took over the lead in the National League for home runs by a pitcher and catapulted the Cardinals out to a larger lead with a two-run homer in the second inning. Mikolas launched a ball to the Cardinals' bullpen in right-center field -- an opposite-field shot that traveled an estimated 426 feet. That was the biggest shot of the Cardinals' four-run inning that started with Tyler O'Neill's solo homer into the left-field seats.

Mikolas, who went by "Mik," held that lead for another two innings, and he appeared to have Coors and the Rockies tamed when he retired the side in order in the fourth inning.

He kept the ball out of the air by getting three groundouts.

And then the elements got temperamental.

Coors eventually catches up to everyone, and it did in the fifth inning for Mikolas. By the time he was lifted at the end of that inning, the Rockies had tagged Mikolas for 6 hits, 5 runs, and 2 home runs that yanked the game back within reach of the Rockies.

Two batters into the fifth inning and the Rockies had their first two runs on Charlie Blackmon's two-run home run. Arenado followed two batters later with a solo home run, his 31st of the season. Two more singles followed, an error that prolonged the inning, and by the end the Cardinals' 7-0 lead had the air taken out of it, shriveling to 7-5.

The five runs allowed in that inning were more than Mikolas had allowed in any previous game he pitched for the Cardinals, and the four earned runs tied a season high.

The hits caught up with him in the fifth.

The Cardinals had just widened their lead to seven runs when that inning cratered on Mikolas. His home run was part of an early rally that also included some derring-do. Wong's first hit put runners at the corners, and with Harrison Bader at the plate, the Cardinals' second baseman broke from first as if to steal second. He was looking for attention. He got it as Rockies' catcher Tony Wolters muffed his catch and that allowed Jedd Gyorko to race home on the passed ball.

In the top of the fifth, Wong created another run with a sacrifice fly after O'Neill had doubled home his second RBI of the evening and Gyorko had doubled home Jose Martinez. Gyorko's RBI chased Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela from the game after allowing seven runs on 10 hits.

CUBS 3, REDS 2 (10) Rookie David Bote struck again, connecting in the 10th inning for another game-ending home run that sent host Chicago over Cincinnati for its third consecutive victory.

MARLINS 1, BRAVES 0 Dan Straily combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Miami snapped a nine-game losing streak against visiting Atlanta with a victory.

METS 3, NATIONALS 0 Jay Bruce hit a two-run home run, Jason Vargas tossed six stellar innings and host New York beat Washington to hand the Nationals their second consecutive shutout.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 5 (10) Luke Voit connected in the 10th inning for his second home run of the game, and Zach Britton marked his return to Camden Yards by working the bottom half to preserve New York's victory over host Baltimore.

RAYS 10, RED SOX 3 Willy Adames homered, Michael Perez drove in four runs and Tampa Bay beat visiting Boston for its sixth consecutive victory.

WHITE SOX 6, TIGERS 3 Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson each hit a two-run double in the eighth, and Chicago scored six runs in the inning, rallying for a victory over host Detroit.

ATHLETICS 7, TWINS 1 Matt Chapman hit a three-run home run, Sean Manaea pitched efficiently into the sixth inning and visiting Oakland beat Minnesota.

ROYALS 5, INDIANS 4 Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier hit back-to-back home runs leading off the ninth inning against Indians closer Cody Allen to lift host Kansas City over Cleveland.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, PHILLIES 2 Kendrys Morales homered for the fifth consecutive game, Billy McKinney hit a two-run shot and Toronto beat visiting Philadelphia, handing the slumping Phillies their fifth loss in six games.

Jedd Gyorko of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI double off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the fifth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-5 victory Friday night in Denver.

