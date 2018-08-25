Motorcycle crash leaves 20-year-old Arkansan dead, state police say

An Arkansas man died after his motorcycle traveled off a Northwest Arkansas highway and overturned Thursday, a police report shows.

Hunter Dakota-Wayne Watts, 20, of Springdale was traveling south on Arkansas 59 around 6:20 p.m. when the 2017 Harley-Davidson he was driving ran off the highway, the Arkansas State Police said in a report.

The motorcycle then overturned in Washington County near the Crawford County line, according to authorities.

Police described the weather as clear, and the highway was said to be dry at the time.

At least 307 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.