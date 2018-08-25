State banks' assets, earnings increase

Arkansas' 95 state-based banks held $106.5 billion in assets in the second quarter, up 15 percent from $92.4 billion in the same period last year, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said.

The banks earned $831 million in the first half of the year, a 36 percent increase from $610 million in net income for the first six months last year.

The increase shows that the federal tax law change, which lowered the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, has benefited banks, said Julie Stackhouse, executive vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

"Certainly it is helping some banks that were really struggling with profits," Stackhouse said.

Arkansas' banks had $74.7 billion in loans and $85 billion in deposits.

Bank OZK of Little Rock had the most assets with $22.2 billion and the most net income at almost $115 million.

-- David Smith

Kansas partner buys company in Conway

Mediware Information Systems has acquired Conway-based Rock-Pond Solutions, the Lenexa, Kan.-based firm said this week.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rock-Pond, which has 15 employees in Conway, was founded in 2000. It provides software solutions for customers such as home infusion providers and specialty pharmacies.

Mediware provides software solutions for health care and human-service providers. Many of its customers are home health care agencies and long-term facilities.

Mediware and Rock-Pond have been longtime partners. Now Rock-Pond will be folded into Mediware.

"This acquisition will build on our historical success by delivering even better software solutions, business intelligence and new products," said Pete Tanguay president of Rock-Pond.

By buying Rock-Pond, Mediware strengthens its software solutions to help its customers deliver better care to patients, said Bill Miller, Mediware's chief executive officer.

-- David Smith

Index dips by 0.15, ends week at 463.46

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, slipped 0.15 to 463.46 Friday.

Winners and losers were evenly divided.

PAM Transportation gained 2.6 percent in light trading while Dillard's dropped 3.5 percent in above-average volume.

For the week, 12 stocks advanced and four declined.

Murphy Oil rose 6.6 percent for the week and Walmart fell 3 percent.

Total volume for the index for Friday was 18 million shares. The average daily volume for the week was 19.6 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

