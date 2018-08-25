Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was forced to leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but he returned four plays later to finish 11 of 17 for 142 yards and led three scoring drives, all resulting in field goals.

PANTHERS 25, PATRIOTS 14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton gave the Panthers an early injury scare before returning to help Carolina defeat the New England Patriots 25-14 in a preseason game Friday night.

On the game's opening drive, Newton scrambled out of the pocket on third-and-9 before recklessly diving head-first -- this is the preseason, after all -- and landing on his head after getting upended by cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Newton was forced to leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but returned four plays later to a loud ovation and played the remainder of the first half.

He finished 11 of 17 for 142 yards passing and led three scoring drives -- all resulting in field goals -- as the Panthers built a 9-3 lead at halftime.

Running back Christian McCaffrey continued to be a major player on offense, touching the ball 10 times for 51 yards on Carolina's opening drive which lasted nearly 10 minutes.

The Panthers had 203 yards in the first half, but couldn't find the end zone.

It was a quiet night for Tom Brady, who completed 12 of 18 passes for 102 yards in the first half. The five-time Super Bowl champion didn't get much help from his receivers, who dropped multiple passes. The Patriots never did get in sync offensively and were limited to 130 yards in the first half.

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke scored on a rollout in the second half and Garrett Gilbert connected on a TD pass to Mose Frazier for Carolina's only touchdowns. New England's only touchdown came with 2:51 left when Mike Gillislee scored on a 2-yard run.

GIANTS 22, JETS 16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Sam Darnold led the New York Jets on two touchdown drives, moving closer to securing the starting quarterback job in a loss to the New York Giants.

The No. 3 overall draft pick made his second consecutive start, finishing 8 of 16 for 86 yards -- including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Terrelle Pryor.

Darnold got off to a solid start, leading an 11-play, 75-yard drive on the Jets' opening series that was capped by Bilal Powell's 10-yard touchdown run. Teddy Bridgewater came in on the Jets' second offensive possession of the second half. He was 11 of 15 for 104 yards.

BRONCOS 29, REDSKINS 17

LANDOVER, Md. -- Adrian Peterson showed Washington what it needed to see in his debut by rushing for 56 yards on 11 carries in a loss to Denver in each team's third preseason game.

Peterson carried the ball seven consecutive plays on one possession, and the 2012 MVP later picked up 15 yards on fourth-and-1.

Peterson's play was a bright spot for the Redskins as they were carved up by Case Keenum and Denver's first-team offense, and Alex Smith was an unimpressive 3 of 8 for 33 yards in four series. Keenum was 12 of 18 for 148 yards before giving way to backup Chad Kelly.

VIKINGS 21, SEAHAWKS 20

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kirk Cousins helped Minnesota's offense make some progress by passing for 182 yards in the first half, and third-stringer Kyle Sloter threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Vikings rallied to beat Seattle.

Sebastian Janikowski kicked field goals from 35 and 55 yards in the first half for the Seahawks, who kept their starters in past halftime. Russell Wilson led one scoring drive against the vaunted Vikings defense, finishing 11 for 21 for 118 yards.

LIONS 33, BUCCANEERS 30

TAMPA, Fla. -- Brandon Powell scored on an 80-yard punt return and Jake Rudock threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Lucas with 30 seconds remaining to give Detroit a victory over Tampa Bay.

The Lions rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit, long after most of the starters from both teams had left the game. Theo Riddick scored on a 10-yard run and Matt Cassel threw a 3-yard TD pass to Bradley Marquez to begin the comeback.

Sports on 08/25/2018