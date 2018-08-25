Sections
Police: 56-year-old man dies after Yamaha travels off Arkansas highway, over embankment by Brandon Riddle | Today at 1:52 p.m. 0comments

A 56-year-old man died after his Yamaha traveled off a north Arkansas highway and over an embankment Friday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. as Pocahontas resident Charles A. Burtman was traveling south on Arkansas 9 in the Izard County town of Sycamore, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities say Burtman lost control of a 2006 Yamaha “XVC13” at a curve, at which point the vehicle traveled off the highway and over an embankment before coming to a rest on Fowler Road.

The weather was listed as clear and the highway was said to be dry at the time.

At least 307 deaths have been recorded in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.

