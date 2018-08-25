Arrests

Arkansas Community Correction

• Jose Manuel Cruz, 19, of 2400 S. Jill Circle Apt. B in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with kidnapping. Cruz was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Arkansas State Police

• Kelsey Brown, 28, of 301 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, endangering the welfare of a minor and driving while intoxicated. Brown was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Robert Gail Higgins Jr., 30, of 1050 N. Britt, No. F1 in Siloam Springs was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. Higgins was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jesus Hernandez-Alvarez, 31, of 21000 Summers Mountain Road in Lincoln was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Hernandez-Alvarez was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Justin Kruel, 28, of 1001 Christian Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kruel was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Shoderick Willis, 26, of 1201 Backus Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with terroristic threatening, domestic battering, assault and parole violation. Willis was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Andrew Ewing, 26, of 707 Crouch St. was arrested Thursday in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and domestic battering. Ewing was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jose Martinez, 29, of 2289 Tazman Ave. was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault of a family or household member. Martinez was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jorge Corona, 26, of 2088 Garnett Road was arrested Thursday in connection with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corona was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Nathaniel Roberts, 23, of 1402 N.W. 12th St. in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Roberts was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Police

Fayetteville

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:23 a.m. Friday at 4253 N. Crossover Road.

• An assault or battery was reported at 11:35 p.m. Thursday at 4078 N. College Ave.

• An assault or battery was reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday at 1402 S. Holland Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 5:18 p.m. Thursday at 1657 W. Beech Place No. 211.

Springdale

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 9:07 a.m. Friday at 2856 Boxcar St.

NW News on 08/25/2018