SPECIAL EVENTS

• Carliss Chappell will direct the Philander Smith College choir in singing selections including "Old Time Religion" and "City Called Heaven" at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m., and will celebrate the Blessing of the School Year for staff and students of the Asbury Christian Child Development Center at all its services Sunday. (501) 225-9231.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., will hold The Daily Office, a two-fold service of morning and evening prayer, at 8:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in August in the church's chancel. (501) 375-2342.

• Christway Missionary Baptist Church, 4324 Potter St., will host a Family and Friends Musical with music, song and liturgical dance group at 4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 562-1023.

• Faith Temple Full Gospel Deliverance Center, 1920 S. Broadway, will hold its Founders Day and homecoming honoring L.A. Lindsey with speakers Dwayne Lindsey Sr. at 10 a.m. and Clyde Kelly at 2 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-7013.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop Road, has begun holding Tuesday Night Live! on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. Includes study, prayer, a light meal and fellowship for kindergarten-age children through adults. (501) 225-5656.

• "Mind" will be the topic of the Bible lesson at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 802 S. Claremont Ave., Sherwood. (501) 231-3162.

• Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 8815 W. 34th St., will have its annual Women's Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday with speaker Karen Lovelace. (501) 224-7288.

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 908 Cross St., will have its annual Women's Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday with speaker Angela Thomas. The theme is "Women Anchored in the Lord." (501) 374-5832.

• New Dora Baptist Church, 317 Jamison Ave., North Little Rock, will celebrate the 19th anniversary of Sandy Williams, the church's pastor, and his wife, Daphyne Williams, at 3 p.m. Sunday. (501) 804-3982.

• Rufus K. Young Christian Church, 2100 Main St., will have its annual Men's Day at 10 a.m. and with guest Larry Johnson at 3 p.m. Sunday. (501) 618-0974.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will hold its annual Rally Day and Ministry Expo after the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Includes Sunday School enrollments, games, ministry exhibits and lunch. Registration is now open for Catechumenate 2018, set to meet 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 5 through Dec. 12. lovesaintmarks.org or (501) 225-4203.

• Temple of Restoration Church of God in Christ, 10610 Chicot Road, will hold its annual Women's Ministry Weekend at 9 a.m. today with speaker Jessica Key. The weekend will also include its annual Women's Day service at 3 p.m. Sunday with Gloria Richardson. Register for free by contacting dddpraise1@gmail.com or (501) 455-8200.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will host the bluegrass and comedy group Three on a String at 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission and tickets are available tinyurl.com/yapjm3ry; for more information contact victoria@trinitylittlerock.org or (501) 372-0294.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham will speak about his latest book, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Cathedral. General admission is free, reserved seating is $54.84; patron tickets are $100 and come with reserved seating and a reception with the author. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/y7sa9wf6 or (501) 372-0294.

• Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 Pulaski St., will have a Women of Faith Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. today with prayers, fellowship and praise; unionamec.com or (501) 374-3528..

• Waters Temple Church of God in Christ, 7414 Lancaster Road, will celebrate its 75th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with speaker Karl Barnes. (501) 376-2279.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release, fax (501) 372-4765 or email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com

Religion on 08/25/2018