Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits HS football scoreboard Drivetime Mahatma Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Russian opposition leader Navalny detained, hurt in Moscow by The Associated Press | Today at 12:29 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, argues with fighters of National Liberation movement during a demonstration against President Vladimir Putin in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained Saturday outside his home in Moscow ahead of planned nationwide anti-government protest rallies, and his spokeswoman said he was later taken to a hospital with a suspected broken finger.

Navalny was detained Saturday afternoon and taken to a nearby police station due to an unsanctioned rally in January, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

Moscow police were not immediately available for comment Saturday on the detention or on Navalny's reported injury.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most formidable political foe, has called for nationwide rallies in early September to protest the Russian government's plans to raise the retirement ages for both men and women. The issue has outraged and united a wide range of Russians from different political backgrounds.

Navalny, who rose to prominence thanks to his investigations into official corruption, on Friday published an investigation alleging that at least $29 million had been stolen in procurement contracts for Russia's National Guard, which is headed by Putin's former bodyguard, Viktor Zolotov.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • TimberTopper
    August 25, 2018 at 2:15 p.m.

    He'll probably die soon of lead poisoning, or some other type of occurrence , maybe that long ago killer the Russian Flu. For those that remember there was a time when a leader got that they usually died from it, LOL!
  • Nodmcm
    August 25, 2018 at 2:29 p.m.

    I bet President Trump would love it if he could arrest all the Democrats, and all the reporters who have said or written bad things about him. Putin arrests and often kills his opponents, both in politics and the media. When will that start happening here? Probably not soon enough for some.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Hog commitment Soli has season sack type numbers in one game
by Richard Davenport
Motorcycle crash leaves 20-year-old Arkansan dead, state police say
by Brandon Riddle
Police: 56-year-old man dies after Yamaha travels off Arkansas highway, over embankment
by Brandon Riddle
Democrats seek deal on insiders' role in picking White House nominee
by The Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Navalny detained, hurt in Moscow
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT