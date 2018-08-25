News this week that "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson would be shown on pay-per-view put a bit of a damper on the initial hysteria surrounding the Thanksgiving weekend clash in Las Vegas between the two superstars.

Woods, however, doesn't think asking golf fans to pay what is still an undisclosed amount to watch is a big deal. Rather, he sounds fairly confident that it'll be worth every penny.

"I think they can afford it, and I think it will be done differently," Woods said when asked whether he was worried about "the average fan" missing out. "You know, how many times have we all purchased fights, whether it's MMA or it's boxing, whatever it may be. We all purchase those fights."

Woods was then asked whether there would be any actual fighting between him and Mickelson.

"Here we go," he said with a grin.

HBO is treating it like a big prize fight, giving "The Match" the behind-the-scenes treatment the network has used to build up excitement before numerous boxing bouts. As for the things "will be done differently" Woods was alluding to, a big part of that is the expected side bets between the two golfers.

"For instance, Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole as they play their match, with money being donated to the winning golfer's charity of choice," according to a Turner Sports news release.

Killer bill

Los Angeles Dodgers fans still have not forgiven Justin Verlander.

Verlander, in Anaheim, Calif., with the Houston Astros to play a series against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, was handed a hefty lunch bill at the Cabana Cafe in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

On top of $30 pancakes and a $42 salad, Verlander was charged $1 million for being a "Dodger Killer," in reference to the Astros defeating the Dodgers in the World Series in October.

The truth is Verlander was 0-1 in two World Series starts against the Dodgers, but no one will remember that.

Verlander's lunch companion was former tennis star Mardy Fish, who won a silver medal in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. Fish posted a picture of the $1,095,198.20 receipt, saying he picked up the tip.

Free money

Anyone who has attended live sporting events in recent years has dealt with rising prices of tickets, parking and concessions, but some fans of the Las Vegas Lights FC will leave a Sept. 8 game with extra spending cash.

According to Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun, the promotion for the Lights FC's game against the LA Galaxy II will involve $5,000 dropped from a helicopter onto Cashman Field's turf. Two hundred fans will have the opportunity to collect said money.

Granger noted this isn't the only notable promotion the lights have done, considering they paraded llamas on the field prior to games and had players posing shirtless to reveal the team's shorts.

Not everyone is lucky enough to leave Las Vegas with more money than when they arrived, but some fans will have the chance to do just that while catching a soccer game.

QUIZ

Who beat tennis player Mardy Fish for the men's singles gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens?

ANSWER

Nicolas Massu of Chile defeated Fish in five sets to win the gold medal.

Photo by AP/CHARLIE RIEDEL

Tiger Woods insists there will be plenty of golf fans who will pay the undisclosed pay-per-view fee to watch him and Phil Mickelson play in a $10-million winner-take-all match on Thanksgiving weekend.

Sports on 08/25/2018