Laundreez

What's to love: A self contained laundry system that's useful when camping or traveling.

What does it do: The outer waterproof bag is made of tough clear PVC material with an inner mesh bag. To wash clothes, add water and detergent to the fill line indicated on bag. Add clothes and fold the top of the bag down and use the clips to close the bag. Shake and agitate the bag or leave clothes to soak. A screw cap on the side of the bag opens to drain the dirty water and add fresh water to rinse. The Laundreez folds to a compact size for stashing in a backpack or suitcase. It sells for $30. For more information visit laundreez.com.

Gourmet to Go Lunch Tote

What's to love: A roomy lunch bag made of easy to clean neoprene.

What does it do: The bags come in a variety of solid colors and colorful patterns and have a zipper closure. They store flat but stretch to hold food containers and drinks. The neoprene insulates the contents of the bag and if there's a leak or spill inside the bag, just throw it in the wash. The bags are great for school, work or car trips and sell for $24.99. More information is available at builtny.com.

HomeStyle on 08/25/2018