Woods impresses despite stumbles

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks are expected to become a magnet for high-end pass catchers as the Chad Morris offense rounds into shape in the coming years.

Strangely, the only scholarship wide receiver or tight end to sign with the Razorbacks during the offseason was Mike Woods, a 6-2, 195-pound spring enrollee. Based on his performance in fall practice, Woods projects to get playing time in the crowded receiver ranks inherited by position coach Justin Stepp.

The product of Magnolia, Texas, just north of Houston, committed to Morris and his staff at SMU, then made the switch to the University of Arkansas in December, joining offensive lineman Silas Robinson as the first oral pledges to the new staff.

"I didn't know anything about Arkansas," Woods said. "I had never been to the state or even thought about the University of Arkansas until they came here. I took it [an Arkansas scholarship offer] immediately."

Woods said he wasn't concerned about the difference in style from SMU in the American Athletic Conference to the SEC.

"There was no intimidation factor at all," Woods said. "I always knew I could play in the SEC. I wasn't worried about it. I just love Coach Morris' offense, coach Stepp. As soon as they called me, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm with it right now. I'm committing right now.' "

Woods has found the terrain and culture in Northwest Arkansas to his liking after hiking trips to Lake Fayetteville and Devil's Den.

"I love it," he said. "It's a lot different than where I'm from. We didn't hike or anything like that. Once I got here, I liked it a lot. The weather is not as hot as it is back home."

Woods found himself in trouble during his first summer on the Hill, being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and being a minor in possession of alcohol July 14, two days after sitting down with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for an interview. He has an appearance in Washington County District Court scheduled for Monday.

Woods, like other freshmen, has not been available for interviews since the start of camp, and Morris has not commented on whether the rookie receiver would face in-season punishment.

His coaches and teammates have vouched for his character in the interim.

"He's taken it head on," Stepp said of Woods' reaction to the arrest. "He knows it was a bad choice. He's working his tail off."

Stepp cited Woods' parents, Alice and Mike Sr., as positive influences.

"That's definitely not what they stand for, but we'll get it fixed," Stepp said. "He's a good kid."

Senior receiver Jared Cornelius said early in camp he had talked to Woods about the decision that led to his arrest.

"Mike knows what he did," Cornelius said. "He's just got to learn from that. He's a kid. We all make mistakes. But you come in and learn from those mistakes. That's what I've tried to talk to him about."

Stepp talks in superlatives about Woods.

"First off, he's the hardest-working kid I've ever been around in my life," he said. "I'd go watch that kid work out and he just couldn't get enough of it. He's a relentless worker, and he's an incredible young man.

"When my son [Courtland] grows up, if he could be like Mike Woods, I've done a really good job. He comes from a really good family."

Woods, an outside receiver with good hands and speed, had a solid spring after getting off to a relatively slow start in camp, which included hamstring tightness for Woods.

During the past week, Woods has taken off.

"Mike is a guy that we're expecting a lot of great things out of," Morris said Tuesday.

Woods caught two passes from Ty Storey in the opening move-the-ball portion of Wednesday's practice, setting up Connor Limpert's 35-yard field goal.

"I think Mike Woods had by far his best day today," offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. "I was really proud of how he practiced, how he attacked the football in the air. That opening series ... you saw him make some plays for us."

Stepp likes the big-play ability and attention to details Woods showed in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Magnolia.

"He's got explosiveness," Stepp said. "He's just got such a huge upside. He's got a great frame. He's got incredible hands. He's a really good route runner. From a high school kid, you don't see a lot of guys who run routes as well as he does. Yeah, he works tirelessly. He's going to make our room better."

Woods said midway through summer that he felt comfortable with the playbook and what each of the receivers are doing on all the plays.

"I just want to make a name for myself," Woods said. "I feel like a lot of people don't know me. I want to prove something to people who didn't think I could do it. And prove myself right, that I knew I could do it."

Woods at a glance CLASS Freshman POSITION Wide receiver HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 195 pounds HOMETOWN Magnolia, Texas HIGH SCHOOL Magnolia High NOTEWORTHY Had 155 catches for 2,988 yards and 41 touchdowns in three varsity seasons at Magnolia (Texas) High School. Totaled 3,832 all-purpose yards and 44 touchdowns during his prep career. … Averaged 19.3 yards per catch and 96.3 yards per game in his career. … Chose the Razorbacks over many offers, including Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, SMU, Rice, Washington State, Colorado State, Minnesota and Northwestern.

Hog Futures Sixteenth in a series highlighting newcomers to the Arkansas Razorbacks football team

