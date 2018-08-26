Motorcycle crashes on state highways Thursday and Friday resulted in the deaths of two Arkansans, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Charles A. Burtman, 56, of Pocahontas died Friday afternoon after he lost control of his 2006 Yamaha in a curve and it traveled off a north Arkansas highway and over an embankment, police said.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. as Burtman was traveling south on Arkansas 9 in the Izard County community of Sylamore.

On Thursday, Hunter Dakota-Wayne Watts, 20, of Springdale was traveling south on Arkansas 59 about 6:20 p.m. when the 2017 Harley-Davidson he was driving ran off the Northwest Arkansas highway, state police reported.

The motorcycle overturned on the Washington County roadway near the Crawford County line, according to authorities.

Police described the weather as clear and the pavement as dry at the time of both crashes.

