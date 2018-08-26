Authorities in Arkansas said Friday that four people have been arrested in a kidnapping case.

Cleburne County deputies were called to McJester Baptist Church, 25 Old River Road in Pangburn, about 6:15 p.m. Aug. 18.

Two people -- a male and a female -- said they had been bound, beaten and stabbed by several others, according to the sheriff's office. The two were flown by helicopter to a Little Rock hospital.

Investigators arrested four people between Aug. 19 and Wednesday: 31-year-old Sara Melvin of Wilburn; 48-year-old Billy Hillhouse of Wilburn; 27-year-old Shannon Wallingsford of Pangburn; and 31-year-old Efren Torres of Heber Springs.

Authorities said the four were all charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another and two counts of terroristic threatening.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrests, and evidence "used during the commission of the crime" was found at one of the suspect's houses, authorities said.

