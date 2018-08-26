George Young Jr. of Jonesboro and Austin Pierce of Mena outfished catfish anglers from 11 states to win the Cabela's King Kat Tournament Trail Super Event on Aug. 18 at Helena-West Helena.

Young and Pierce weighed in 334.22 pounds of catfish during the two-day event on the Mississippi River to win $2,800. The win also qualified the pair for the $110,000 Classic Championship on Sept. 14-15 on the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, Ind.

The pair fished far south of Helena and targeted fish on ledges in depths of about 70 feet. They weighed in 189.66 pounds on the first day, including one fish that weighed 53.7 pounds. They used skipjack for bait. Pierce caught the team's four biggest fish.

Sports on 08/26/2018