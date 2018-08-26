Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pair combine to win King Kat Super Event by Democrat-Gazette Press Services | Today at 2:29 a.m. 0comments

George Young Jr. of Jonesboro and Austin Pierce of Mena outfished catfish anglers from 11 states to win the Cabela's King Kat Tournament Trail Super Event on Aug. 18 at Helena-West Helena.

Young and Pierce weighed in 334.22 pounds of catfish during the two-day event on the Mississippi River to win $2,800. The win also qualified the pair for the $110,000 Classic Championship on Sept. 14-15 on the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, Ind.

The pair fished far south of Helena and targeted fish on ledges in depths of about 70 feet. They weighed in 189.66 pounds on the first day, including one fish that weighed 53.7 pounds. They used skipjack for bait. Pierce caught the team's four biggest fish.

Sports on 08/26/2018

Print Headline: Arkansans win catfish tournament

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

S. Korea urges U.S., North to keep talking
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Prescription: Medical school
by Jeannie Roberts
Governor signed bill geared to 1 college
by Doug Thompson
U.S. Sen. McCain, 81, dies at home
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
State leaders: Raises for teachers on radar
by Hunter Field
ADVERTISEMENT