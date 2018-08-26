Sections
CLASS OF 2020 Back to school Dignitaries welcome 41 students to the Clinton School of Public Service by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 3:03 a.m. 0comments

The University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service welcomed the class of 2020 at an Aug. 23 reception at Trapnall Hall.

The class -- made up of 41 students from around the world -- were greeted by Skip Rutherford, the school's dean. Other dignitaries at the well-attended party included Mayor Mark Stodola, Little Rock Schools Superintendent Mike Poore, University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt, Judge Mary McGowan and Bowen Law School dean emeritus John DiPippa.

The school is the first in the nation to offer a master's of public service to further the students' careers in the areas of nonprofit, governmental, volunteer or private sector service. Admission is determined by several factors including academic background, graduate admissions test scores and public service experience.

Gallery: Clinton School of Public Service welcome reception

High Profile on 08/26/2018

Print Headline: Back to school

