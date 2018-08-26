Sections
TAKING PART IN ART Birth of an Artist Emergent Arts in Hot Springs hosts fundraiser for Cutwell 4 Kids by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:10 a.m. 0comments

HOT SPRINGS -- Student artwork lined the walls and the sound of jazz music filled Emergent Arts on Aug. 11 at Birth of an Artist, the fifth annual fundraiser for Cutwell 4 Kids.

Over 150 guests filled the gallery and studio spaces as they perused the artwork and listened to music by students.

They also enjoyed food and drinks and meeting the young artists and musicians.

Cutwell 4 Kids, founded by Anthony Tidwell, is a nonprofit arts organization for children of all ages.

The proceeds from the fundraiser, says Tidwell, "will be used to restore the Cutwell 4 Kids studio and help with operation costs to keep servicing our community with free art activities for the kids."

High Profile on 08/26/2018

Print Headline: Birth of an Artist

