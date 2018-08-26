The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 1110 Adams St., residence, Thomas Bell, 9 a.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $411.

• 5000 W. 21st St., residence, Monica Blanks, 9 a.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $300.

• 2724 Tatum St., residence, Lola Covell, 1 p.m. Aug. 12, property valued at $1,001.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Stacy Martin, 6 a.m. Aug. 13, property valued at $166.

• 4000 W. 21st St., residence, Miriam Martinez, 1:58 p.m. Aug. 14, property valued at $2,000.

• 9600 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Willie Moore, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17, property value unknown.

72205

• 120 N. Woodrow St., residence, Ralph Wilson, 5 p.m. July 6, property valued at $701.

• 1721 Wilson Rd., residence, Jerome Griffin, 9:05 p.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $560.

72206

• 2700 Cumberland St., residence, Jamar Frazier, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 14, property valued at $4,651.

72207

• 6838 Cantrell Rd., residence, Travis Green, 10:11 p.m. Aug. 14, property valued at $400.

• 7207 Kentucky Ave., residence, Stephanie Johnson, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 16, property value unknown.

• 1100 N. Hughes St., residence, Trent Bower, 4:23 p.m. Aug. 16, property valued at $1,400.

72209

• 6 Rugby Dr., business, Jeffrey Moore, 8 a.m. Dec. 19, 2017, property valued at $800.

• 16 Saxony Circle, residence, Abigail Chavez, 5:50 p.m. July 13, property value unknown.

• 7008 Knollwood Rd., residence, Damian Martinez, midnight Aug. 4, property valued at $2,086.

• 6424 W. 65th St., business, Philip Huffmaster, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, cash totaling $400, property valued at $100.

• 3520 W. 69th St., business, Wilson Garcia, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $450.

• 22 Greenway Dr., residence, Ace Hendrix, 1:31 p.m. Aug. 15, property valued at $240.

• 8923 Sunset Lane, residence, Gregory Plunkett, 5 p.m. Aug. 15, property valued at $500.

• 65 S. Meadowcliff Dr., residence, Anoma Rodigo, 6:55 a.m. Aug. 16, property valued at $250.

72211

• 13000 Chenal Pkwy., business, Sivan Aballi, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 13, property value unknown.

• 11321 W. Markham St., business, Alkassir Abdulsatar, 3:41 a.m. Aug. 13, cash total unknown.

• 1602 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Jasmin Ponce, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 13, cash total unknown, property valued at $3,101.

• 701 Wellington Hills Rd., residence, Sarah Shafer, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14, property valued at $600.

• 2411 Peach Tree Dr., residence, Jonathan Jimmerson, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17, cash totaling $30, property valued at $130.

72227

• 9300 Treasure Hills Rd., business, Melissa Squire, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72116

• 3812 John F. Kennedy Blvd., business, unknown, 2:37 a.m. Aug. 15, cash totaling $200.

• 2400 McCain Blvd., residence, Jeffrey Bersett, 8 p.m. Aug. 15, property valued at $460.

• 5110 John F. Kennedy Blvd., business, unknown, 6:51 a.m. Aug. 20, property value unknown.

72117

• 515 Middle St., residence, Carlotta Cooney, 9 a.m. Aug. 14, cash totaling $280, property valued at $1,000.

