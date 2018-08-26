FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis will be back in the press box to call plays this season after working from the sideline at Texas A&M last year.

"I think you can do it either place," Chavis said. "I think it's a lot easier to do it from the box."

Why, after two years of calling plays from the box at Texas A&M, did Chavis switch to the sideline for the 2017 season?

"Well, I'll just say we had some issues that I needed to handle on the field," he said. "But the interaction you have with players and the staff you have down there will determine a lot of that. I feel very comfortable with the guys we're going to have on the sideline."

Injury report

Projected starters Randy Ramsey and Jeremy Patton were dressed in white game jerseys but did not participate in Saturday's walk-through mock game.

Ramsey, a defensive end, has been resting a tight hamstring, but he is expected back for the season opener Saturday vs. Eastern Illinois. Patton, a tight end, suffered a bruised ankle early in the second week of camp and is expected back soon.

Tight end Grayson Gunter -- who suffered an ankle injury in the second scrimmage, according to Coach Chad Morris -- did not participate Saturday.

The Razorbacks who attended the mock game but were not dressed out included defensive back Kevin Richardson, receivers La'Michael Pettway and Gary Cross, left tackles Colton Jackson and Dalton Wagner, linemen Dylan Hays and Deion Malone, and true freshman linebacker Andrew Parker and defensive tackle Billy Ferrell.

Not real

The big video boards at both ends of Reynolds Razorback Stadium made sure to point out that the events in Saturday's mock game were completely scripted and "not real," and the media were warned there would be a "fake fight," among other scenarios the team had to rehearse.

But the line between scripted action and reality blurred from time to time.

For instance, when quarterback Cole Kelley struck a Heisman pose after "scoring" a running touchdown around right end, was it that much of a stretch?

And could Jared Cornelius' muffed catch of a punt been planned to bounce from his arms, onto the turf and directly into the hands of freshman Simeon Blair, who had about 35 unimpeded yards ahead of him for a would-be touchdown?

Morris on TV

Coach Chad Morris will make his debut appearance on his weekly TV show tonight. The show is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. on affiliates KFSM in Northwest Arkansas and KATV in Little Rock after the 10 p.m. news.

Additionally, KNXW will air the program at 9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Fox Sports Southwest will rebroadcast on Tuesdays at 4 p.m., and Cox Sports Television will show it on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The show will feature behind-the-scenes looks at the Razorbacks' program, and Morris will visit with Chuck Barrett, the voice of the Razorbacks, each week.

Getting their kicks

Junior Connor Limpert hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play of Saturday's practice and finished 3 for 3 on the afternoon. The left-footer from Allen, Texas, was rushed and lifted into the air by senior center Hjalte Froholdt in a mock celebration to conclude the mock game. Limpert also hit from 41 and 36 yards.

Freshman Matthew Phillips made a 43-yard field goal on his only try.

It was planned

The Arkansas coaching staff had players do some things on purpose Saturday that they don't want to see in a real game.

After quarterback Cole Kelley scored on a touchdown run, he made a Heisman Trophy pose in the end zone, resulting in a penalty for excessive celebration.

The players staged a scuffle, with center Hjalte Froholdt and defensive tackle Armon Watts appearing to be the main combatants and drawing flags for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Much of the unusual scripted situations were to raise awareness of penalties and for quick substitutions for players off the bench.

Studying juco film

John Chavis said the Razorbacks have been studying film of Navarro (Texas) Junior College from last season to prepare for the opener against Eastern Illinois.

That's because new Panthers offensive coordinator Scott Parr held the same position at Navarro the past three years, and his top quarterback last season, Harry Woodbury, followed him to EIU.

Woodbury or junior Johnathan Brantley, a transfer from Tulane, is expected to start for the Panthers, who could play three or more quarterbacks in the opener.

"The one juco quarterback who came with his coach is the one we're hearing about more than anything else," Chavis said. "There's not a lot that's been put out in the media. That's the one guy they're talking about the most.

"We've seen all his junior-college film. We've had to use that film to prepare for the offense they're going to be running."

