Monday

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — A community music gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists and singers are invited to contribute summertime songs. Listeners are welcome to attend.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Democratic Party of White County Headquarters, 509 E. Race Ave., Suite 3. For more information, email white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Monday and Tuesday

Watercolor Workshop

FAIRFIELD BAY — Nationally known artist Richard Stephens will present a two-day watercolor workshop, hosted by the North Central Arkansas Artist League, on Monday and Tuesday in Fairfield Bay. Students of any skill level are welcome. A native of Hot Springs, Stephens earned a bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway in 1969. For more information, call (501) 745-6615, or to reserve a spot, mail a $100 check to Treasurer Jan Cobb, 845 Davidson Circle, Edgemont, AR 72044. The league presents an art program the third Monday of every month. For more information or to join the league, call President Alecs Long at (309) 360-0275.

Wednesday

Leadership Searcy Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline is Wednesday to submit an application for Leadership Searcy. The organization opens doors for local business men and women who have the desire and ability to shape the future of their community. The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce offers this training with the goal of developing a network of talented leaders to work toward solving present and future community needs. Applications need to be returned to the chamber office at 2323 S. Main St. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 268-2458.

Thursday

American Legion Post 71 Meeting

CABOT — Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St., will have its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. There will be a meal at 6 p.m. For more information, call Post 71 at (501) 203-5715.

Friday and Saturday

Arkansas-Oklahoma Gospel Singing Convention

BROCKWELL — The Board of Directors of the Brockwell Gospel Music School will once again host the Arkansas-Oklahoma Gospel Singing Convention on Friday and Saturday at the school, 4243 N. Arkansas 9. The Friday-night session will be from 6 to approximately 8, with refreshments served afterward. The Saturday session will begin at 10 a.m. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. Singing will take place from approximately 1-2:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend this time of shape-note singing.

Saturday

Cheeseburger in Paradise

FAIRFIELD BAY — Cheeseburger in Paradise, the annual Fairfield Bay Community Education Center fundraiser, will take place from 6:30-9:30 and include dance music by the Sean Sikes Band, smoked chicken plates by cook-off winner Greg Calaway, fireball cupcakes, a silent auction, games of beer or champagne pong and a pay-as-you-go bar. Tickets are $20 for the dance and $10 for food plates at the Conference Center or the Education Center; from committee members Cindy Wellenberger, Kay Otis, Sharon Luxon and Linda Duncan; or at the dance. There will be a 50/50 raffle, with tickets at $5 each. The Education Center is in the Village Mall, next to the mayor’s office. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Saturday and Aug. 26

Jacksonville Train show

JACKSONVILLE — The eighth annual Jacksonville Train show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive. Admission is $7 for adults for both days. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free with adult admission. The show will feature 11 operating model-train layouts in several scales, more than 150 tables of model trains and railroadiana, a modeling contest for railroad-related subjects and a photo contest sponsored by the Arkansas Railroad Club. For more information, contact Daryl Conner at Rail & Sprue Hobbies, 1200 John Harden Drive in Jacksonville, or call (501) 982-6836.

ONGOING

Coding Club Programs

The White County Regional Library System will offer a new children’s Coding Club program, beginning the week of Sept. 10, at all eight library branches: the Searcy Public Library, the Lyda Miller Public Library (Bald Knob), the Goff Public Library (Beebe), the Bradford Public Library, the Baldwin Memorial Library (Judsonia), the El Paso Community Library, the Pangburn Public Library and the Rose Bud Public Library. Registration for the free courses is open to children ages 5 to 12 on a first-come, first-served basis. To register a student or for more information, parents or guardians can call or visit their local library.

Welding Program at Ozarka College

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College now offers an Applied Science degree in welding, and the program is accepting applications for new students. The welding classes will be offered in Melbourne, Mountain View and Salem by program director/faculty Brad Houltzhouser. For more information, contact David Carpenter, division chair of Applied Sciences and Technologies, at (870) 368-2064 or david.carpenter@ozarka.edu; or Rylie Bevill, director of Admissions, at (870) 368-2013 or rylie.bevill@ozarka.edu.

The Magic of Sugarloaf Art Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — The public is invited to view local artist Joyce Hartmann’s new exhibit, The Magic of Sugarloaf, at the Fairfield Bay Library Art Gallery, 369 Dave Creek Parkway. Hours are from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Hartmann studied art at Washington University in St. Louis, at Pittsburg State University in Kansas and at Pratt Community College in Kansas. View her artwork on her Web page, www.joycehartmann.com, and on Facebook.

Bike Batesville Program

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Parks and Recreation Department will lead a free Bike Batesville program for ages 10 and older each Thursday evening through Aug. 30. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the south parking lot of the Community Center, and the approximately 10-mile ride will start at 6:45 p.m. and last around an hour and a half. This is a beginner-friendly, family bike ride. Helmets are mandatory. For more information, visit the Batesville Parks Facebook page.

Downtown Newport Farmers Market

NEWPORT — The Downtown Newport Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday. The offerings include produce such as tomatoes, okra, peppers, cucumbers and more; canned items such as jams, jellies and pickles; baked zucchini bread; handmade soaps; lemonade; fruit-infused water; and more.

Feed the Veterans

CABOT — Feed the Veterans, a veterans food pantry at 214 Rainbow Drive, is open the third Saturday of each month. The pantry, which lets veterans shop for the things and amounts they need, serves military veterans, their spouses and children younger than 18. Retirees, guardsmen and reservists are welcome. The only requirement is proof of military service — a DD-214 or a VA Health Care card or military ID. For more information or a schedule of events, check out the organization’s Facebook page.

Fairfield Bay Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Village Mall Gazebo. The market features certified naturally grown produce from the Gathering Place at Meadow Creek. All vendors are welcome to bring bumper-crop vegetables to sell. No preregistration is required.

Art Classes

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center offers its Paint With Jim class from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays; Barbara Cornett’s fused-glass class from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays; and Fran’s Jeweled Spider class from 1-2:30 p.m Thursdays. For class fees and more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440. Information is also available on the center’s Facebook page.

Searcy Farmers Market

SEARCY — The Searcy Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on the Searcy Courthouse Square. Shoppers will find fresh produce, meat, homemade/baked goods and more.

Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open at Faith Presbyterian Church each Wednesday from 8 a.m. until vendors are sold out. Items available for purchase will include produce, plants, herbs and fresh baked goods.

Shepherd Center’s Summer Activities

BEEBE — Seniors are invited to participate in activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the summer at the Shepherd Center, 302 N. Main St., at the rear of First United Methodist Church. Activities offered include scrapbooking, bridge, chess, jewelry making, card making, quilting, cooking and flower arranging, as well as fishing excursions. Every Friday Game Day will be sponsored from 1-3 p.m., featuring bingo, dominoes or Scrabble.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

North Lonoke County Retired Teachers Meeting

CABOT — The North Lonoke County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 in the Wesley Center of Cabot United Methodist Church. The speaker will be Cecilia Wilson, author of Back to Bremen, the story of one family’s experience while living in Germany during World War II. Lunch will be provided. Members are asked to bring canned goods for the food pantry.

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot AARP Chapter will host a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Veterans Park Community Center, 508 N. Lincoln. DannaKay Duggar, director of the Jacksonville Museum of Military History, will present the program. Members and those considering membership are invited to attend.

Victorian Dutch Oven Workshop

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will offer a Victorian Dutch Oven Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept 1 at the Courthouse. Participants will learn to prepare several recipes from the Victorian dinner table and stay to eat them, then leave with a recipe booklet and the know-how of 19th-century cooking. Admission is $25 per person and includes all materials. For more information or reservations, call (870) 878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.

Candidate Forum

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Republican Committee will have a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. All candidates from all parties who will be on the ballot in Independence County are invited to share their visions, answer questions, and bring their literature and yard signs for distribution. All are invited to attend.

Dub Myers Memorial Golf Tournament

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville’s benefit/fundraising event, the Dub Myers Memorial Golf Tournament, a four-person scramble, will take place Sept. 10 at the Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. Lunch be be served from 11 a.m. to noon, and tee time will be at 1 p.m. The registration fee is $85 per person or $330 per team. The tournament raises funds necessary for literacy and educational tools to encourage the community’s outreach initiatives. For more information, call Bob Colford at (501) 258-9269 or the Boys & Girls Club at (501) 982-1614. To register, visit www.jbgc.org, Southern Oaks or the Boys & Girls Club.

Cabot Lions Club Memorial Golf Classic

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Golf Classic, a four-person scramble, on Sept. 10, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., at the Rolling Hills Country Club on Mount Carmel Road/Arkansas 321. This year’s event is in memory of Lion Rick Meadows. The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team and includes green fees, a golf cart, two mulligans, door prizes and a steak and baked-potato dinner. For entry forms, email cabotlions@yahoo.com or call (501) 920-2122. The deadline for entry is Sept. 4. Proceeds from the event will provide schoolchildren and in-need adults with vision screenings, eye exams, eyeglasses and other benefits. For more information, call the Cabot Lions Club at (501) 920-2122.

Trial by Jury Dinner

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will present a Trial by Jury Dinner from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Courthouse. After participants have a home-cooked meal and make dessert, they will take part in a trial like one that occurred in the same courtroom. Guests are asked to wear causal dress or a favorite 19th-century costume. Admission is $20, and reservations are required. For more information or reservations, call (870) 878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.