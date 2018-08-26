Longtime Democrat-Gazette carrier Howard Shelton always delivers the news.

But last week, he had the misfortune of making it.

The paper previously reported that Howard, 60, was working his west Little Rock route last Wednesday when he was shot during a carjacking. A bullet ricocheted off the pavement, hitting his leg; he also suffered wounds after being dragged about 10 feet along with his vehicle that thieves made off with. It would be found later than day, wrecked in Malvern; no one had been arrested by deadline.

Also on Wednesday, Howard was released with orders to rest -- something completely foreign to him.

This marks the first time Howard, an independent contractor, has missed work in 20 years.

"His concern for our subscribers is unmatched. I don't believe he has missed a single day of delivery in all his years, even in snow and ice," says Stacy "Pete" Peters, the newspaper's zone manager for west Little Rock. Pete adds that Howard "never 'throws' a paper because he doesn't want to disturb his customers. He walks all the way to the porch and places the paper beside the door."

I chatted with soft-spoken Howard on Friday morning -- when the initial adrenaline had worn off and soreness was settling in.

Waking up daily at 1:30 a.m., Howard's motto has always been: "If the paper is printed, it's going to get delivered -- no matter what's going on."

He credits this work ethic to his late father. "He said, 'Son, I don't care what kind of job you have -- if you're just digging ditches, be the best ditch-digger that's out there.'

"Every job I've ever had, I've tried to put 100 percent into it and do it to the best of my ability."

Including being a son.

So that fateful Wednesday, he was more concerned about his mother's well-being than his: "I thought to myself, 'Howard, your mom just turned 93. She needs you. You can't let yourself get killed out here.'"

One of Howard's customers and my friend Laurie Peterson -- a Little Rock attorney who previously wrote a column for this newspaper -- wants to help Howard as he has helped her.

"He always goes out of his way for everyone," Laurie says. Like taking care to hide packages and the paper out of view and write a note when he thinks her family might be out of town.

Like catching her pup when it bolts out the front door.

As he'll likely be sidelined for a few weeks, Laurie started a campaign to help with Howard's expenses. She wrote, "Howard's work is as a contractor, so when he doesn't work, he doesn't get paid. And now, he is also without his car until it's recovered."

In the meantime, donors are helping him recover. As of yesterday, more than 100 people had raised $5,600 to deliver help to this fine deliverer.

