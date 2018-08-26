FAYETTEVILLE -- The end of summer will belong to the dogs.

A dog pool party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Wilson Park pool. It will be the first Drool in the Pool event organized by the Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by The Canine Connection, a doggy daycare and training service.

The pool will be closed until next summer after the dogs have their day. Dogs need to be socialized, have proof of rabies vaccinations and be spayed or neutered, according to a city news release. Owners must sign a waiver before entering the facility.

Entree fee is $10 per pup but free to humans. Half of the fee will go toward the city's Animal Services Division.

For more information, go to fayetteville-ar.gov/parks or call 444-3471.

NW News on 08/26/2018