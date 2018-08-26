Honolulu, Hawaii's Aukai Kea delivers in the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game against Peachtree City, Georgia at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HAWAII 3, GEORGIA 0

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- After striking out his 15th batter to end the game, Hawaii's Aukai Kea pumped his fists and let out a shout for all to hear.

Within seconds, Kea's teammates sprinted to the pitcher's mound to congratulate their team's ace, hugging and pounding on him. Hawaii shut out Georgia 3-0 on Saturday and Kea's complete game sealed its berth in the Little League World Series championship.

"I just pitched my heart out," Kea said. "Did as best I could."

About 60 feet away, the Hawaii faithful chanted "Hon-o-lulu!" in the stands over the first-base dugout. As his home state deals with record rainfall from Tropical Storm Lane 4,000 miles away from South Williamsport, Kea took full note of the fans' energy.

"When I was on the mound, I could hear them and I was like, 'That's why we're here. That's who we're playing for. We're playing for home, playing for Hawaii,' " Kea said.

The U.S champions will take on South Korea in the tournament championship today. South Korea beat Japan 2-1 earlier Saturday.

Even though Georgia never advanced a runner past first base, the game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, when a pair of pinch hitters provided the spark that Hawaii needed.

With two outs, Hunter Nishina hustled to turn an ordinary bloop hit to shallow left field into a double. One batter later, John De la Cruz picked up his first hit of the tournament, breaking the deadlock by knocking a single to right center.

Hawaii used another two-out rally to add the game's final two runs in the fifth, on an RBI triple from Boucher, followed by Jace Souza's run-scoring single.

While Georgia played Hawaii tighter than any other team in the tournament, it was held scoreless in all 17 innings played between the two teams at the double-elimination tournament. Much of that was due to Kea, who also hit a walk-off, two-run home run to end the teams' 11-inning game last week.

"He was better than I've ever seen him," Georgia Manager Patrick Gloriod said. "The kid has a split-finger (pitch) that's just nasty and he kept us off balance."

SOUTH KOREA 2, JAPAN 1

Choi Ji-hyung blasted his third home run of the Little League World Series, then struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings, giving South Korea a spot in the tournament championship with a victory over Japan.

With two outs and nobody on in the first inning, Choi's home run went into the fans sitting beyond the left-field fence.

Choi Soo-ho's double to center then drove home Kim Gi-jeong, who reached second on a throwing error by Japan.

Choi Ji-hyung started on the mound for South Korea, keeping Japan scoreless on three hits while he was in, but got pulled in the top of the fifth with runners on the corners. Kim Yeong-hyeon came in to pitch a four-out save.

South Korea is unbeaten in four games at the LLWS.

